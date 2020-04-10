Brandon Starkey and the Manhattan High boys’ tennis program had been building toward this season for some time.
The Indians have won the Centennial League each of the past five seasons, but had reason to dream even bigger heading into 2020. They returned the majority of their top six players from last year’s team, which placed fifth in the state, including single’s state championship contender Daniel Harkin.
“We were excited to have an opportunity to (compete for a title),” Starkey said. “If we’d have won regionals, it would have been our third consecutive regional title. I was told — I don’t know if this is a fact — but I was told we’d never finished top three at state. That was a big goal: to bring home a plaque from state.”
Yet before MHS could begin its quest, the season was pulled out from under its feet. The coronavirus pandemic struck the United States, forcing Gov. Laura Kelly to close Kansas schools’ in-person classes. That subsequently caused the Kansas State High School Activities Association to cancel the spring sports season.
The cancellation was especially painful for Starkey, who had planned on making this his last season as head coach. Starkey will be leaving his position to move to Wellington with his fiancee.
“At a personal level, I was disappointed, but even more so, I was extremely disappointed for our guys,” Starkey said. “We had a strong group coming back and felt we could compete for a state title.”
As a team, multiple storylines don’t have a conclusion.
There was the likes of Harkin, who finished inside the top four at the Class 6A state tournament as both a freshman and sophomore; he saw title hopes and testing matches stripped away. The junior was set to take on Olathe West’s Brett Seaton in a duel during the season, a matchup that could have been a precursor for the state title.
Players like Robert Zhang saw a different type of opportunity stolen. Zhang is a two-time state qualifier, but never reached the podium. However, his offseason led Starkey to believe his time had come.
“I can’t express how much he improved,” Starkey said. “He’s never medaled at state, but he has qualified twice. He was primed for a really good season.”
Others were poised to break onto Manhattan’s varsity roster for the first time. Players like senior Jacob Grace, who had featured mostly on the Indians’ JV teams during his first three years in the program, was a frontrunner for the No. 2 doubles team.
Had the season taken place, Manhattan would have featured Harkin as the No. 1 singles player, with Zhang finding a spot at No. 2. Last season’s No. 2 doubles team, comprised of Luke Craft and Kelton Poole, were set to move into the No. 1 doubles role.
“It was unreal how much better they had gotten,” Starkey said of Craft and Poole. “They clearly put in a lot of work over the offseason. I can’t put into words how good they are. They would have had a good chance to win league this year, win region and even do a lot at state.”
There were openings for the team’s No. 3 singles player and No. 2 doubles team alongside Grace. Spots for players like Koen Arthaud-Day, who tore his ACL prior to the start of last season and had recently been cleared to play tennis for the first time in a year.
None of that will come to pass. Instead, Starkey and his team will remain homebound until the pandemic comes to pass.
“Everyone’s pretty bummed,” Starkey said. “The main thing is safety comes first. I think the kids understand it. It’s not worth getting sick over and getting your own family sick. I haven’t had face-to-face time with anybody.”
For Starkey, the stolen season robbed him of his last chance to spend time with his team before moving away.
“It’s so much fun watching them grow and compete,” Starkey said. “It’s my favorite thing to do. I’d do this job for free, and I can say that because I did do it for free my first year. I love teaching and coaching. It’s so much fun, and I hate not being around them.”