Nine Manhattan tennis players competed at Tuesday’s Washburn Rural Invitational at Washburn Rural High School.
Sophomore Thomas Loub won four matches to place first at No. 3 singles. Jake Linderer and Sam Gido took second at second doubles, and freshman Drake Karr finished fifth at third singles.
Senior Koen Arthuad-Day finished eighth at No. 2 singles; Jackson Byerly and Michael Whang finished ninth at No. 2 doubles; and Sam DeLong and Nick Whang finished 10th at No. 2 doubles.
No team scores were kept.
“Windy and cold day, but (it was) good to finally get out and compete against other teams,” MHS head coach Tony Ingram said. “A unique design to the tournament, but each of the players got four matches in, and now we have even more to work on at practice. Consistency and depth of shots are a couple of areas (for improvement) that come to mind, but also is a difficult task on a windy Kansas day.”
Girls’ soccer wins at Topeka West
Manhattan’s girls’ soccer team beat Topeka West 11-0 on Tuesday at Topeka West High School.
Reagan Geisbrecht led the Indians with a hat trick. Grace Geisbrecht and Chloe Porter added two goals each, while Delayney, Ella Ruliffson, Taylor McHugh and Emery Ruliffson scored one apiece.
Maddy Martinez notched two assists. Sam Grynkiewicz, Faith Beyer, Reese Snowden, Emery Ruliffson, Adaly Espinoza and Maura Wiens had one assist each.
The Indians now are 4-0 on the season and hit the road again for their next match, traveling to Lawrence to face Free State at 6:30 p.m. Monday.