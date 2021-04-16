The Manhattan High boys’ tennis team went 12-6 to take second at Wednesday’s quad in Olathe.
Dan Harkin and Jon Grove finished a combined 6-0 at No. 1 and No, 2 singles, respectively. Harkin lost two games in three matches against Olathe South, Lawrence Free State and Olathe Northwest; Grove lost none.
Drake Karr lost all three of his matches. Karr lost 8-2 to Lawrence Free State and 8-6 to Olathe South and Olathe Northwest.
Luke Craft and Kelton Poole finished 3-0 at No. 1 doubles, which included what Manhattan head coach Tony Ingram dubbed the match of the day. Down 7-3 against Lawrence Free State, Poole and Craft came back and won 8-7 (7-1) in a tiebreaker.
“They showed grit and determination, and I am proud of how they handled adversity,” Ingram said. “(It was) a great comeback with their backs against the wall.”
Jackson Ivester and Koen Arthaud-Day finished 1-2 at No. 2 doubles, with their lone win coming in an 8-4 match against Olathe South. They lost 8-5 to Lawrence Free State and Olathe Northwest. Arthaud-Day filled in for the injured Dil Ranaweera.
Sam DeLong and Jake Linderer finished 2-1 at No. 3 doubles. They beat Olathe South 8-5, and Lawrence Free State 8-7 (5) before losing 8-3 to Olathe Northwest.
The Indians will travel to McPherson at 9 a.m. Saturday for the McPherson Invitational.