The Manhattan boys’ swimming and diving team won the Emporia Invite Saturday with a score of 480. Campus High placed behind with a score of 436.
The Emporia Invite featured Manhattan, Campus, Buhler, Topeka-Seaman, Winfield, Emporia and Bishop Seabury Academy.
The invite consisted of 12 events.
200-yard medley relay
The Indians’ 200-yard medley relay team of Mitchell Bunger, Igor Sheshukov, Payton Mills and Chris Bedros finished in 1:50:31 to win the event.
100-yard breaststroke
Sheshukov won the 100-yard breaststroke event, timing in at 1:07.04. Fellow Manhattan swimmers Kayson Boos (1:25.63) and Kolby Grogg (1:30.34) placed 10th and 13th, respectively.
500-yard freestyle
In the 500-yard freestyle, Bunger finished in first place with a time of 5:08.89. Spencer Raw also had a podium finish, placing third with a time of 6:24.90. Thomas Craig took seventh, clocking in at 6:53.79.
200-yard individual medley
Mills took runner-up honors with a time of 2:30.59 in the 200-yard individual medley. Mills ended behind the winner, Spencer Hines of Buhler High School, who finished in 2:23.57.
50-yard freestyle
The Indians had three swimmers place in the top 10 (out of 17) in the 50-yard freestyle. Bedros placed second with a time of 24.32. Bedros finished just behind Ian Blake of Bishop Seabury Academy-MW, who captured the title with a time of 22.31. Ethan Garren placed eighth with a time 26.58. Zeke Kohl landed in ninth with his time of 26.62.
400-yard freestyle relay
The relay team of Bunger, Sheshukov, Bedros and Sean Hackenberg finished second in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:43.33. The Indians had another team finish the race in the top five: Mills, Raw, Nate Smith and Ethan Garren came home in fourth (4:07.63).
200-yard freestyle relay
Hackenberg, Kohl, Bedros and Ethan Garren took second place out of the 10 competing teams in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:41.99 for 34 points. Grogg, Raw, Nate Smith and Marshall Garren took sixth with a time of 1:52.72.
200-yard freestyle
Bunger, Raw and Hackenberg participated in the 200-yard freestyle. Bunger finished in second place (out of 14), capping his race in 1:56.19. Raw took fifth with a time of 2:16.54. He narrowly edged Hackenberg, who finished in sixth with a time of 2:19.68.
100-yard freestyle
Three Manhattan swimmers competed in the 100-yard freestyle, with Sheshukov notching the team's best finish — third. Hackenberg came home in sixth (59.73) while Ethan Garren placed ninth place (1:01.37).
100-yard backstroke
A trio of Manhattan swimmers participated in the 100-yard backstroke, with Mills notching a third-place (1:10.14) finish. Peyton Smith was sixth (1:19.62) and Kaden Gillam was eighth place (1:24.91).
Diving
Kohl finished in fourth place in the diving competition with a score of 356.25.
100-yard butterfly
Boos finished in last place (out of eight competitors) in the 100-yard butterfly, clocking in at 1:37.71.