Manhattan High boys soccer got a dominating 6-1 victory on the road versus rival Junction City Monday night.
“I thought we played well,” head coach Mike Sanchez said. “We were a little slow in the first half. We were a little static off the ball but in the second half, we turned it up and we really started to find a groove. (Junction City) has definitely improved and they gave us a great game.”
The Indians (5-3-1) got up 2-0 in the first 20 minutes of the first half, starting with a Grant Snowden goal on a cross from sophomore forward Ged Comiso at the 39-minute mark.
Sophomore forward Carter Oehme tapped in the second goal for Manhattan off an Ibrahim Ciftci shot that bounced off the Blue Jay’s keeper with 25:26 to play in the first half.
The goals for both Snowden and Oehme were their first of two on the day.
“Grant always does a great job finishing,” Sanchez said. “And Carter, being a first-year varsity player, is really finding his spot on the team.”
Junction City (4-4-0) cut the Manhattan lead to one off a Jorden Kell goal from Gabe Lamb with 8:40 to play but Snowden extended that lead back to two with 34 second left in the half off a long assist from senior Alex Boyle.
Senior forward Marco Zambrono got the fourth goal of the day for the Indians off a throw in early in the second half which pushed the MHS lead to 4-1.
With 16:22 to play, Oehme found the back of the net for a second time, scoring off a through ball from sophomore forward Jimmy Ramirez that was initially blocked by the Junction City keeper but he followed it through to get the finish.
Seven minutes later, a save from junior keeper Lance Scudder turned into golf from Ramirez on a solo run from midfield, giving the Indians their sixth and final goal of the game.
The game, Manhattan’s ninth of the year, officially moves the Indians into the second-half of their regular season schedule and Sanchez has been pleased with the progress he’s seen from a team that only returned one full-time varsity starter from last season in Snowden.
“Everybody is coming around,” Sanchez said.
Up next, Manhattan will host Emporia Thursday at Bishop Stadium.