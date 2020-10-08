The Manhattan boys' soccer team used two late goals to propel itself over Topeka High Thursday night in Topeka 2-0. Manhattan is no 6-4-1 on its season.
The Indians were held scoreless in the first half and remained so deep into the game's final period. With 11:03 left in the game, MHS finally broke through when the hero of Tuesday night's win over Hayden, forward Gedrick Comiso, assisted forward Grant Snowden on the game's opening goal.
Then, with 2:30 left in the game, forward Gabe Effiong sealed Manhattan's win with a goal of his own. It is Manhattan's fifth shutout of the season.
MHS next plays Monday at Derby.