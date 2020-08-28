The Manhattan boys' soccer team entered the 2020 season under difficult circumstances.
Normally, head coach Mike Sanchez's team is coming off a summer of playing club soccer, making jumping into the high school season an easy transition. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the players on the MHS boys' soccer team entered the team's preseason training having played little if any competitive soccer since last fall.
"Most summers, we get to play some warmup games and this is truly our first game," Sanchez said in a phone interview.
The Indians' return to competitive action didn't end as the team hoped, as Manhattan dropped its season opener 2-1 at Lawrence.
Manhattan started on the right foot, as midfielder Cole Schmitt threaded a through ball to forward Michael Ohler inside the opening 10 minutes of the game. Ohler was able to convert the chance, putting the Indians up to a quick 1-0 lead.
"We just jumped on them really quick ..." Sanchez said. "We had one almost before that too. (Ohler) just shot it a little early."
However, the field conditions were less than ideal for a team entering its first competitive setting in months. Field temperatures soared as the high in Lawrence reached 95 degrees.
"It's tough, but I thought they handled it well," Sanchez said. "We're not used to it because all we've had is training, so we haven't had any game-like situations where we play 40 minutes of soccer and it's back and fourth. It's just a lot different."
Lawrence was able to pick up one goal just before the end of the half. While the two teams battled for much of the second half, the Lions scored the backbreaker with 10 minutes remaining in the game.
"It was just breakdowns," Sanchez said. "The second one was the second ball on a cross. We just didn't do our part and get marked up on the second ball. There was a little confusion when they took the corner."
Manhattan was unable to answer before time expired, dropping to 0-1 on the season. The Indians will host Great Bend at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday for their home opener.
"We just have to get everybody focused," Sanchez said. "I don't think we played bad. I don't think we played great. For a first game, we played alright."