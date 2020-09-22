Seaman struck first in the opening minutes of Tuesday’s game, as senior midfielder Jeron Poteete fired a missile into the top of the net over the outstretched hands of Manhattan goalkeeper Caleb Deloach.
Though MHS eventually leveled the game at 1-all, neither team scored again, resulting in a draw at Bishop Stadium.
Afterward, Indians head coach Mike Sanchez lamented the Vikings’ quick goal.
“We just didn’t come out (ready) from the start,” Sanchez said. “We got caught flat, and we got punished for it. That is on us, and (starting the game strong) is something we need to continue to improve on.”
Manhattan mostly controlled the match following Poteete’s score.
MHS came out strong in the second half. The Indians’ had an early opportunity to score inside the Vikings’ goalie box, but Seaman kicked the ball out of bounds to force a corner kick. That led to another missed opportunity for MHS, as a headbutt off the corner kick sailed over the goal.
The third time was the charm for the Indians in the second half, however, as midfielder Johanness Glymour came through. He softly kicked the ball past the Seaman defender to tie the game.
“We did the things that we needed to (for the goal),” Sanchez said. “We talked about the adjustments we needed to make, (like), ‘How we could attack them with what they were giving us?’ We had to wheel a little bit more, and in the process of wheeling it, we got Johannes forward (on the play). He was in the right place as the right time, and he put it away like we needed him to.”
Manhattan had a few more chances to win in regulation, but Seaman’s defense held. Likewise, the Vikings didn’t convert on their own opportunities. Two overtimes wasn’t enough for either team to score again.
“We were right there to win this game,” Sanchez said. “We need to learn how to finish our opportunities, and capitalizing on (our opportunities). We are a good team, but we have got to play 80 minutes.”
The Indians have a quick turnaround, hitting the road to take on Washburn Rural on Thursday.