It took the Manhattan boys' soccer team a while to find the gas pedal. But when the Indians' found it, they floored it.
Manhattan (1-1) picked up its first win of the season Tuesday night in a 6-1 blowout of Great Bend. However, for much of the first half, it looked as though the Indians might drop their second straight game.
After a lengthy Senior Night reception for the team's 19 seniors, Manhattan struggled to get out of the gate. The team consistently turned the ball over in the midfield, allowing Great Bend to dictate the pace. With the exception of a few close chances, including a Gabe Effiong goal that was canceled out by an offsides ruling, Manhattan appeared listless.
"I think we were static," Manhattan head coach Mike Sanchez said. "We were waiting for the game to come to us instead of actually dictating play. For us, the identity we want to have is we want to dictate play and we want to dictate the tempo and style."
Manhattan's problems were only compounded in the game's 23rd minute, when Great Bend's Carlos Soto ripped a shot from 20-plus yards away from the Indians' goal. While Manhattan goalkeeper Caleb Deloach appeared to have the shot covered, it took a deflection off center back TK Robinson and into the back of the net.
Suddenly, not only was Manhattan's offense not clicking but now it's defense had been broken through.
That's when Sanchez made a change. He brought in forward Grant Snowden to play as a winger.
Snowden's impact was almost immediate. The junior soon found himself on the end of a loose ball inside Great Bend's 18-yard box. After taking a touch off his chest, Snowden wheeled to his left to volley a shot that snuck through a number of bodies and into the bottom right corner for Manhattan's first goal.
Just two minutes later, Snowden once again found himself in a good scoring position. The forward hunted down a low cross from forward Michael Ohler, sliding to redirect the ball into the net and giving Manhattan a 2-1 lead moments before the halftime whistle.
"(Snowden) was amazing," midfielder Cole Schmitt said. "He moved great off the ball. None of us moved great off the ball in the first 20 minutes, but he was in the right place at the right time. Some people dog on tap-in goals, but it takes a lot to be in the right place at the right time."
Manhattan picked up where it left off almost as soon as the second half started.
Ten minutes into the half, Schmitt found himself in loads of space just outside of the 18-yard box. However, instead of dribbling into traffic, Schmitt opted to loft a cross into the box.
The ball was played perfectly, as it glided just over the outstretched hand of Great Bend goalkeeper Edwin Chavez and onto the foot of Ohler, who volleyed the ball home to make the score 3-1.
Schmitt made his way onto the scoreboard seven minutes later, timing his run perfectly to catch the Great Bend back line out of position on a long through ball from midfielder Connor Turner. He then coolly slotted the ball into the bottom right corner of the net to extend Manhattan's lead to three.
"I think we were stronger physically and we were more talented," Schmitt said. "We were the better team by a long shot and once we figured that out, once we figured out how to play through them, it was just open and creating for my teammates."
Schmitt would score another goal moments later by catching the goalkeeper out of position on a turnover, while defender Clayson Joyce scored a goal of his own in the 63rd minute to put icing on Manhattan's eventual 6-1 victory.
The win takes a little pressure off the Indians as they move into the win column. The team will travel to Dodge City next Tuesday for its third game of the season.
"It's a great win and a great senior night ..." Sanchez said. "We're excited to be out here because with everything going on, we're treating every game like it could be the last of the season. With the number of seniors you saw, we want to make it memorable as much as possible."
MANHATTAN 6
GREAT BEND 1
Scoring
First half
Great Bend — Soto (23:00)
Manhattan — Snowden (5:00)
Manhattan — Grant Snowden from Ohler (2:00)
Second half
Manhattan — Ohler from Schmitt (30:00)
Manhattan — Schmitt from Turner (23:00)
Manhattan — Schmitt (18:00)
Manhattan — Joyce from Frieling (16:00)