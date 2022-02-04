Manhattan shocked No. 10 in Class 6A Junction City Friday night, beating the rival Blue Jays 43-42 in a physical, back-and-forth brawl of a game.
The Indians got the ball in transition with the game tied at 41 with under 10 seconds left to play.
Junior forward Jack Wilson was able to get a shot up in the paint with 1.3 seconds remaining. Wilson the shot did not count, but a foul was called on allowing him to shoot two free throws.
Wilson made both and gave the Indians a two-point lead
Junction City head coach Nick Perez called a full timeout to set up a play.
The Blue Jays got the ball past half court but the pass was tipped trying to get the ball to Howard Johnson and Manhattan was able to hold on for the upset.
“The biggest reward for me other than our players just going on to become great young men that I fight for every day is just to see them succeed and see the smile on their face,” Manhattan High head coach Benji George said while dripping wet after water was poured on him in celebration. “I know we have been through a lot this year and we have had a lot of down moments, but that is a great reward to me is to see our guys have success in this kind of environment. Just see them be able to celebrate and believe in those moments again.”
George said that Friday was one of the more intense and exciting atmospheres that he’s been a part of during his tenure as head coach at Manhattan.
“I got to give a shout out to the crowd,” George said. “The crowd was phenomenal tonight – hats off to the student section. (To) win or lose playing in this kind of environment – the guys will never forget it. We are going to try to build off this momentum.”
Wilson stepped up big in the second half, scoring all 11 of his points in the final two periods to lead the Indians in scoring, including the crucial go-ahead free throws.
“Jack (Wilson) is a phenomenal free throw shooter,” George said. “There is nobody else I would rather have at the line. I knew he would step up and make them.”
Manhattan only led for a very small portion of the game, but the hosts made the plays it needed to down the stretch to hold the lead when the final game buzzer sounded off.
The Indians lost 52-37 when they played at Junction City on Dec. 14.
Manhattan will now travel to Topeka West on Tuesday.