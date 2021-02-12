The first half of Friday night’s boys’ game between Manhattan High and Emporia was closely contested.
Manhattan led after the first quarter (14-10) and at the break (23-19).
The Indians came out strong in the second half, and with multiple 3s to create some separation, they staked themselves out to a 33-25 lead in the third quarter. MHS cruised from there and went on to take a 58-37 victory at home.
Cameron Carr started the second half with a dunk and then followed it up with a 3-pointer.
MHS (8-7) knocked down 10 3s on the night.
And in the second half, Emporia (7-9) had no answers offensively.
Owen Braxmeyer led Manhattan with 19 points. Cameron Carr and Jack Wilson each scored 10 points.
Tate Brown finished with nine.
“I like how we are coming together as a team offensively,” Manhattan head coach Benji George said.
“Taking care of these games. It makes next week a big week for us.”
Manhattan’s next game is Tuesday, when it heads to Topeka to take on Highland Park.
MHS lost the first matchup between the two earlier this season, falling at home 61-47 on Jan. 26.