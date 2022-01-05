The Manhattan High boys’ basketball team got all it could handle from winless Emporia on Tuesday. But the Indians did enough to take a 59-44 win at home.
It appeared Manhattan (2-4) was going to begin the second part of its season with a lopsided win, as it held a 46-31 lead entering the fourth quarter.
But the Indian offense came to a halt. The Spartans (0-6) chipped away at their deficit, cutting it to seven at 49-42. The Indians responded with a 17-2 run to win the game by 15 points.
“We are still just figuring out how to play in the fourth quarter,” Manhattan head coach Benji George said. “It was both ends. We had some defensive lapses where we don’t close out on shooters or contest shots. Offensively, we just started overdribbling the basketball. I think as we get tight and start to panic, we put our nose on the ball and start to dribble too much. We’ve got to practice and get comfortable with those situations and get comfortable just running the offense and taking advantage of no shot clock.”
Despite the fourth-quarter troubles, the Indians had a balanced offensive effort through the second and third quarters.
Manhattan didn’t find an offensive groove in the first quarter, though, as both teams scored 10 apiece. But the shots began to fall for MHS in the second quarter — including four 3s — and the hosts started to showcase their offense.
Manhattan flourished at the free throw line, however, sinking 16 of its 20 attempts, including eight in the fourth quarter.
Manhattan had three players in double-figures in scoring. Senior Tate Brown and junior Collins Elumogo led the way with 14 points, while junior Cole Coonrod had 11.
Elumogo provided a spark off the bench offensively, scoring seven of his 14 points in the second quarter.
George said Elumogo is a player they “can really do anything with,” as he is capable of starting or coming off the bench.
Manhattan also reaped the rewards of hot shooting, as both Brown and Coonrod found themselves in a rhythm midway through the game.
“We see it every day in practice,” George said. “(Coonrod and Brown) can heat up in a hurry. They did a good job of working around the basketball. Teammates did a good job of finding them. They definitely got some confidence going early with the perimeter shot. It was good to see.”
Boasting a trio of double-figure scorers allowed the Indians to capture a much-needed win, as well as gain confidence offensively.
George said the offensive balance the Indians showed Tuesday is what they have to continue to do going forward.
MHS hopes it can carry the momentum into its next contest, as it travels to Topeka to face unbeaten Highland Park (6-0) on Friday.