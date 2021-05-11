Manhattan’s boys’ golf team shot a 325 to win Monday’s Emporia Invitational at Emporia Golf Course.
The Indians sandwiched four players into the top 10 during their first tournament win of the season. Trey Sauder, Kaiden Siebert and Grant Snowden shot 81 to finish in a three-way tie for sixth place, and Jonathan Wefald finished as stroke behind them (82) in ninth.
Siebert, a sophomore, topped his career-best round by seven strokes in his third varsity tournament start. Senior Owen Braxmeyer, on the other hand, tied his worst round of the season at Emporia. Braxmeyer shot an 88, a score he had not posted since his first start of the year at Washburn Rural (April 8), to finish 19th.
Miles Braxmeyer finished 16th with an 87, which tied the season-worst score he set on April 8 at the Manhattan Invitational. But the Indians’ top four scorers at Emporia scored well enough to secure a win.
Manhattan will play in the regional tournament on Monday at Topeka Country Club.