For the second time in program history, Manhattan High boys' golf won the Centennial League championship Tuesday at Stagg Hill Golf Course.
Washburn Rural has owned the Centennial League championship the last three years, but Manhattan had what it took this season to take the trophy.
The Indians finished with a team score of 306. Washburn Rural finished in second place with a team score of 315, Emporia finished in third with a team score of 321, Seaman finished in fourth (330), Hayden finished in fifth (351) and Junction City finished in sixth (385).
Miles Braxmeyer and sophomore Tate Reid finished first and second with a scores of 75 and 76 respectively.
Jonathan Wefald finished in fourth place with a score of 77, Owen Kandth finished in 10th place (78), Trey Sauder finished 11th (78) and Grant Snowden finished in 20th (85).
“You look at the trophy and Washburn Rural’s name is up there a whole lot,” Manhattan head coach Brad Ficke said. “They are a super solid program. Our goal is our best, but we know we have to beat Washburn Rural. I have a lot of respect for their program. We knew it was going to be close today.
“I am just more than anything happy that they guys jelled together and had five scores in the 70s. It doesn’t matter who we play, that is going to be a hard score to beat. It is a good, competitive league and that is what makes it pretty special.”
Braxmeyer said a first place finish was not his expectation at the beginning of the season, especially on a stage as big as the Centennial League championship. But after putting up a career-best score — beating his previous best of 76 — the sophomore stood alone as the top golfer in the Centennial League.
“It was my mental game,” Braxmeyer said. “Whenever I would have a bad shot or hole, I would recover. (I never) got down on myself.”
Ficke said the first team goal this season was to win the Centennial League.
“I knew what we had coming back,” Ficke said. “I found out real quickly that we had a couple of guys who were younger and can play well, so I felt like (winning Centennial League) was very realistic.”
Manhattan will try to carry that momentum over into the regional meet on May 16th at Rolling Meadows Golf Course in Milford. The tournament is the last stop before the state meet at Mariah Hill Golf Course in Dodge City on May 23rd and 24th.