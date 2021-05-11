Manhattan’s boys’ golf team shot a 325 to win Monday’s Emporia Invitational at Emporia Golf Course.
The Indians sandwiched four players into the top 10 during their first tournament win of the season. Trey Sauder, Kaiden Siebert and Grant Snowden shot 81 to finish in a three-way tie for sixth place, and Jonathan Wefald finished a stroke behind them (82) in ninth.
Siebert, a sophomore, topped his career-best round by seven strokes in his third varsity tournament start. Senior Owen Braxmeyer, on the other hand, tied his worst round of the season at Emporia. Braxmeyer shot an 88, a score he had not posted since his first start of the year at Washburn Rural (April 8), to finish 19th.
Miles Braxmeyer finished 16th with an 87, which tied the season-worst score he set April 8 at the Manhattan Invitational. But the Indians’ top-four scorers at Emporia scored well enough to secure a win.
Manhattan will play in the regional tournament Monday at Topeka Country Club.
Softball splits versus Topeka West
The Manhattan High softball team capped the regular season with a split in a road series at Topeka West on Monday.
The Indians lost in Game 1, 4-3. But they bounced back to capture the second game 6-3.
MHS ended the regular season with an 11-9 record. It now awaits its regional assignment, which will be determined at a seeding meeting Saturday at Blue Valley West High School in Overland Park.