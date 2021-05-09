Manhattan shot a 333 to finish second at Thursday’s Junction City Invitational.
The Indians finished 15 strokes behind first-place Washburn Rural (318), led by three top-10 finishes.
Jonathan Wefald, who tied for fifth, shot 81. Trey Sauder and Miles Braxmeyer, who both shot 83, tied for 10th.
Owen Braxmeyer and Kyler Hahn tied for 15th after shooting a pair of 86s, and Grant Snowden tied for 19th with an 88.
Hahn played only his second round at the varsity level Thursday. He shot an 85 at the Manhattan Invitational on April 12.
The Indians competed in the Emporia Invitational on Monday. They will play in the regional tournament at Topeka Country Club on May 17.
Manhattan softball swept at Washburn Rural
Manhattan’s softball team lost twice by run rule against Washburn Rural last Thursday.
The Indians lost 10-0 in Game 2, where Manhattan managed just five hits against Junior Blues sophomore Emmerson Cope.
Kierra Goos, Reagan Neitzel, Kaitlyn Gregoire, McKenzie Reid and Takara Kolterman earned one hit each for the Indians, but they couldn’t string any together in five innings of play.
Manhattan’s offense struggled even more during its 11-0 loss in Game 1.
Neitzel earned the Indians’ lone hit against Olivia Bruno, who hit two home runs in addition to striking out eight batters.
Manhattan is 10-8 on the season entering a series at Topeka West Monday afternoon. They will learn their postseason schedule after Saturday’s seeding meeting.