Though neither won their side of the meet, both Manhattan's boys' and girls' cross country programs recorded strong finishes at the Sunflower Showdown in Topeka. The girls' team finished second behind Washburn Rural, while the boys' team finished third behind winner Lawrence Free State and St. Thomas Aquinas.
The girls' program missed out on a first place finish by just five spots, finishing with 45 points. However, Manhattan's Jenna Keeley won the individual race with a time of 19:11.6. It was nearly 24 seconds faster than the second place finisher.
Amelia Knopp also turned in a strong performance for MHS, finishing third overall after finishing the race in 19:56.5. Haley Henningson was the only other MHS runner to finish inside the top 10, placing eighth win a time of 20:24.3.
The girls' team had four other runners compete in the race. Halle Gaul (21:01.1) finished 15th, Saylor Salmons (21:11.3) finished 18th, Rachel Corn (21:12.7) finished 19th and Josie Koppes (21:51.3) closed out the team's day in 26th.
The boys' team was 12 places short of first place, finishing with 56 points.
Daniel Harkin was the team's highest finisher, placing second with a time of 15:41.9. It was just over a second slower than Hayden's Tanner Newkirk, who won the individual race.
Harkin was Manhattan's only top 10 finish on the day. Max Bowyer was the Indians' next best finisher, placing 12th with a time of 16:26.7.
Sean Anderson (16:32.5) followed Bowyer in 15th. Ben Mosier (16:49.7) finished a couple spots later in 17th.
From there, Ethan Bryant (17:06.4) finished 21st and Gavin Erickson (17:12.7) finished 23rd. Marshall Garren rounded out the Indians' meet in 27th with a 17:28.8 finish.
Manhattan will run next Saturday in Junction City for the Junction City Invitational.