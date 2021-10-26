The third time was the charm for No. 6 Manhattan High boys' soccer Tuesday night as they took down No. 11 Wichita Heights 2-0 in the opening round of the Class 6A regionals at Bishop Stadium.
The Indians (11-5-1) had played the Falcons twice at the start the 2021 season, tying Heights 1-1 in the season-opener before falling 5-2 a week later. Both games were played in Wichita.
But Tuesday’s iteration played out much differently.
“Technically, we’re the younger team so we were just trying to match their intensity and physicality," head coach Mike Sanchez said. "They’re a good team. They’re better than what their record shows.”
One might think that the Indians would be discouraged facing a team that they had failed to beat on two separate occasions in one season but Sanchez said Manhattan’s focus was on the task at hand.
“It was win or go home,” Sanchez said. “If you lose, it’s over. I was just trying to get them to realize that you’ve got to come out and play because if you don’t, you won’t be able to play another day.”
Manhattan’s first goal started with a nickname.
The Indians and the Falcons were scoreless through the first 25 minutes of the game when junior forward Bepeh Amama threaded a pass to fellow junior forward Avery Adams who chipped the ball over the Wichita Heights' (7-7-3) goalkeeper’s head and into the back of the goal, giving Manhattan the one-point advantage with 12:55 to play in the half.
“We were giving Bepeh a hard time because he labeled himself as “The Creator” one day at practice,” Sanchez said. “(Amama) played in a nice ball to Avery and (Adams) got it done. It was great.”
Manhattan starting junior goalkeeper Lance Scudder and the Manhattan defense held on for the final minutes of the half including recording two saves at seven minutes and a minute and half to play.
Scudder would take to the sideline during the second half for sophomore Simon Pratt who inherited the pressure of the shutout, something his junior counterpart knew he could handle.
“I’ve known (Pratt) since we were kids,” Scudder said. “We know each other pretty well and we know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. If one of us gets injured or comes out, we trust each other to come in and keep things the same and we proved that today with a clean sheet in both halves.”
Pratt did not disappoint, recording three big saves throughout the second half, two of which came before the relief of Manhattan scoring its second goal late in the game.
“Keeping a clean sheet is a tough thing to do and (Heights) has good players up top,” Sanchez said. “(Junior forward Isreal Anima) and (senior midfielder Zaid Sabaii) are dangerous and our defense did a good job to keep them in check and our goalkeepers got a couple nice saves. I think they hit the ball off the post twice.”
The Indians got their insurance goal with 4:24 to play on goal from senior forward Marco Zambrano who cashed in on a ball that had rebounded off the Heights’ goalkeeper after a senior forward Grant Snowden goal attempt.
The Indians will now hit the road and face No. 3 Wichita North (15-1-1) in the regional championship Thursday at 4 p.m. The winner will advance to the 6A state tournament.