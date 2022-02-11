TOPEKA — Manhattan boys’ swimming finished third overall the Centennial League championship Thursday night at the Topeka Capitol-Federal Natatorium.
Manhattan started the day off strong, picking up a win in the first event of the meet, the 200 medley relay (1:42.82).
The all-freshman medley team of Max Steffensmeier, Will Graves, Ethan Balman and Samson Staedtler got the job done.
After that, the Indians did not collect a first-place finish in the events.
Manhattan finished second place in various events five times and collect a third-place finish five times.
The Indians walked away with a team score of 352.
Washburn Rural claimed its third straight Centennial League championship in a row after a narrow defeat against Topkea-Seaman in the last event of the night.
Washburn Rural won six out of the 12 events at the Capitol Federal Natatorium giving the Junior Blues a score of 413.
The Centennial League awarded seven individual Manhattan swimmers with “All-Centennial League” honors.
Steffensmeier, Graves and Mitchell Bunger were all selected into the All-Centennial League First Team.
Manhattan’s Balman, Staedtler, Kaiser Wymer, Zeke Kohl (diver) were all named to the All-Centennial League Second Team.
Manhattan will head back to Topeka next week for the Class 6A state swim meet on Feb. 17-19.
TEAM SCORES
Washburn Rural 413, Seaman 396, Manhattan 352, Topeka High 248, Junction City 206, Hayden 182, Emporia 150, Topeka West 17.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
200 freestyle relay — 1. Washburn Rural (Eilert, Miranda, Lemke, Trachta), 1:33.25; 2. Seaman (Ramirez, Biggs, Appelhanz, Florence), 1:35.32; 3. Manhattan (Smith, Wymer, Balman, Bunger), 1:38.44.
200 medley relay — 1. Manhattan (Steffensmeier, Graves, Balman, Staedtler), 1:42.82; 2. Washburn Rural (Meier, Dimick, Powell, Eilert), 1:43.71; 3. Seaman (Pekarek, Florence, O’Rourke, Moss), 1:46.05.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Washburn Rural (Miranda, Powell, Meier, Trachta), 3:23.92; 2. Manhattan (Bunger, Staedtler, Steffensmeier, Graves), 3:31.98; 3. Seaman (Moss, Greig, Ramirez, O’Rourke), 3:35.68.
200 freestyle — 1. Miranda, Washburn Rural, 1:49.41; 2. Bunger, Manhattan, 1:50.80; 3. Powell, Washburn Rural, 1:53.23.
200 individual medley — 1. O’Rourke, Seaman, 2:06.58; 2. Steffensmeier, Manhattan, 2:09.89; 3. Dimick, Washburn Rural, 2:15.33.
50 freestyle — 1. Lamb, Junction City, 22.71; 2. Eilert, Washburn Rural, 23.42; 3. Staedtler, Manhattan, 23.60.
One meter diving — 1. Higgins, Emporia, 455.00; 2. Kohl, Manhattan, 381.85; 3. Cowdin, Topeka High, 365.85.
100 butterfly — 1. Trachta, Washburn Rural, 54.19; 2. O’Rourke, Seaman, 54.98; 3. Balman, Manhattan, 56.78.
100 freestyle — 1. Lamb, Junction City, 51.65; 2. Florence, Seaman, 51.66; 3. Eilert, Washburn Rural, 52.15.
500 freestyle — 1. Miranda, Washburn Rural, 4:54.93; 2. Bunger, Manhattan, 4:56.06; 3. Graves, Manhattan, 5:00.74.
100 backstroke — 1. Trachta, Washburn Rural, 57.18; 2. Ramirez, Seaman, 59.49; 3. Steffensmeier, Manhattan, 59.66.
100 breaststroke — 1. Florence, Seaman, 1:04.20; 2. Sanner, Junction City, 1:04.57; 3. Graves, Manhattan, 1:04.65.
ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE
First team:
Gabriel Lamb, Junction City; Jack Miranda, Washburn Rural; Nathen Trachta, Washburn Rural; Colin O’Rourke, Seaman; Adin Florenece, Seaman; Mitchell Bunger, Manhattan; Jalen Eilert, Washburn Rural; Max Steffensmeier, Manhattan; Will Graves, Manhattan; Daniel Ramirez, Seaman; Braxton Higgins, Emporia (diver).
Second team:
Cordell Dimick, Washburn Rural; Ethan Balman, Manhattan; Samson Staedtler, Manhattan; Will Powell, Washburn Rural; Bradyn Crowell, Seaman; Marcus Greig, Seaman; Perry Payne, Topeka High; Kaiser Wymer, Manhattan; Jake Moss, Seaman; Ryan Johnson, Hayden; Dawson Blankenship, Topeka High; Trip Carter, Topeka High; Zeke Kohl, Manhattan (diver).
Honorable mention:
Blaize Appelhanz, Seaman; Cody Colwell, Washburn Rural; Creytin Sanner, Junction City; Adrian Duerte, Junction City; Ebb Nelson, Seaman; Sean Carr-Metzger, Washburn Rural; Dylan Gregg, Hayden; Alex Lanterman, Washburn Rural; Eli Wahlmeier, Hayden; Jaxon Cowdin, Topeka High (diver).