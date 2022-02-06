TOPEKA — Class 6A No. 3-ranked Manhattan High boys' wrestling had a stellar day in the Centennial League wrestling championship on Saturday afternoon at Highland Park High School.
The Manhattan boys finished second with a score of 174.5 The Indian girls finished in fifth place with a score of 43 points.
The Manhattan girls had three fourth-place finishers on the day and one champion: freshman Sage Rosairo.
Rosario won by fall in 5:34 against one of the best wrestlers in the state, Jaliah Johnson from Washburn Rural. Johnson is a senior, returning state champion and had an overall record of 33-2.
155-pounder Rosairo ended up collecting two solo awards on Saturday. In addition to her Centennial League champion, she was awarded the league Newcomer of the Year honor.
“Our girls are all young and talented,” said Manhattan High assistant coach Danny Grater. “Sage (Rosairo) won a huge match against a returning state champion (Johnson). She has come in and fit nicely with our crew.”
Manhattan’s boy wrestlers also had a strong day in Topeka, led by three individual championships, 10 medalists, and six finalists.
138-pounder Easton Taylor, 152-pounder Tucker Brunner, and 220-pounder Talique Houston were all Centennial League champions.
Class 6A No. 1-ranked 138-pounder Taylor won by fall in 1:18 over Topeka West’s Mason Vickers in the first-place match.
“Overall I feel pretty good about the day,” Taylor said. “I wish we could’ve won the team (Centennial League) title, but we just fell short. We will hit the practice room and get better from here.”
152-pounder Brunner defeated Washburn Rural freshman Kristjan Marshall by a major decision, 13-4, in the first-place match.
“I had an amazing feeling, winning, knowing this was my first title ever,” said Brunner. “It feels great being on top. I put a lot of hard work over the years for this.”
Class 6A No. 6-ranked 220-pounder Talique Houston made a statement in the first-place match, defeating Juan Roman-Perez of Hayden in a 2:46 fall.
“It was great winning the Centennial League title for the first time,” said Houston. “I came in with a pretty good mindset today. It’s all about coming out on top with a gold medal and that’s exactly what happened.”
The Indian girls will have the next week to rest and prepare before traveling to Washburn Rural for the 6A regional tournament on Friday and Saturday.
The Manhattan boys will be back in action another week after that at Wichita-Southeast on Jan. 18 and 19.