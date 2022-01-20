Manhattan's Jack Wilson (43) attempts to pull in an offensive rebound in a game against Topeka West on Dec. 17. The Indians fell 62-40 to Maize in the opening round of the Tournament of Champions in Dodge City.
The Manhattan High boys basketball team had a rough outing to open the The Tournament of Champions in Dodge City on Thursday.
Indians ran afoul of Maize, a team that came into the tournament ranked fifth in Class 5A, falling 62-40. 61 of the Eagles points were scored in the first three quarters.
Manhattan only trailed by four coming out of the first quarter but a 21-9 2nd quarter gave Maize a 35-19 lead at the half.
That lead grew even larger after a 26-8 third quarter for Maize which extended its lead to 61-27.
Manhattan outscored Maize 13-1 in the fourth quarter.
The Indians struggled to shoot the ball, ending the night going 12-for-41 for 29.3%.
Maize scored 23 points off of 15 Manhattan turnovers including 11 steals.
Junior Jack Wilson was the lone Indian to reach double-figures, leading all scorers with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting.
Cole Coonrod had 9 points.
Four Maize players reached double-figures including Mason Belcher who led the Eagles with 13. Tay Williams, Jaden Gustafson and Avery Johnson all had 10 points.
Manhattan will play Goddard-Eisenhower (3-6) in the opening round of the consolation side of the bracket on Friday at 1 p.m. Eisenhower fell 61-22 to No. 4 in 6A Wichita Heights in the opening game of the tournament.
MAIZE 62,
MANHATTAN 40
Maize (8-1) – Mason Belcher 4-4 2-2 13, Jaden Gustafson 3-5 4-8 10, Tay Williams 4-4 1-2 10, Avery Johnson 3-8 4-5 10, Kyle Grill 2-6 3-4 9, Sam Schmidt 3-4 2-2 8, Alan Hanna 1-3 0-0 2, Jaxon Booth 0-1 0-0 0, Nick Reyes 0-3 0-0 0, Charles Sharp 0-1 0-0 0. Total: 20-42 16-23 62.