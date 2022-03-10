WICHITA – Manhattan’s feel-good story postseason officially came to a close after a 50-28 loss to top-seeded Lawrence Free State in the opening round of the Class 6A state basketball tournament at Koch Arena Thursday afternoon.
This season was a rollercoaster for the Indians. This team endured two separate four-game losing streaks during the 2021-2022 campaign while winning key games throughout various points of the season.
Manhattan took down two top-five seeds in sub-state (Wichita-Northwest and Derby) with a combined record of 28-15 despite being coming into the tournament as the 13-seed.
The Tribe fought harder than most to get to Wichita.
“I thought the turning point of our season was after our win against Junction (City),” Manhattan coach Benji George. “We were able to build upon that win, structure our offense a little bit more and build our confidence up after that win.
“We grew as the season went along.”
“I think what made this team special was the way we fought and battled through adversity at every point in the season,” senior Trey Holloway said. “We were set up well to be here. I think we deserved to be here and I’m proud of what our guys accomplished.”
Thursday afternoon’s state quarterfinal was a tough pill to swallow for Manhattan.
Free State’s No. 1-ranked defense was on full display in Charles Koch Arena. The Firebirds were able to force Manhattan to turn the ball over 17 times and turned those into 22 points.
While the Firebirds put up a total of three three-point makes in the game, the Firebird defense made up for it.
Manhattan wasn’t able to score more than nine points in any quarter throughout the game.
The Indians' defense was stellar in the first quarter.
The Tribe held the No. 1 seed to a slim nine points.
Unfortunately for Manhattan, they were in significant foul trouble by the end of the first quarter, fouling seven times before the quarter ended.
Free State's offense erupted in the second quarter.
Jailen Thompson, who would go on to have a game-high 16 points, was the spark the Firebirds needed.
Manhattan didn’t have an answer for Free State’s team success. What once was a four-point deficit increased to 13 before the second quarter came to a close.
At the halftime break, Manhattan’s offense appeared outmatched by the physicality and toughness of Free State. Free State’s defense gave up a slim 11 points.
It was going to have to be an all-out dog fight for Manhattan to come back and take control of the state quarterfinal contest.
Free State’s second-quarter offensive and defensive success wound up being carried over to the third quarter of play.
The Firebirds would get a barrage of points from the inside of the paint, leading to a huge 20-8 run, making it nearly impossible for Manhattan to get things back in control.
In the end, Free State’s physicality would be what boosted the Firebirds past Manhattan.
Junior forward Jack Wilson had a team-high eight points while junior forward Cole Coonrod was right behind him with six.
The 2021-2022 chapter has closed for Manhattan, but the team is extremely hopeful for what the young core can bring to the table next season.
“They will be able to come back next year and win (state),” senior guard Tate Brown said. “They can come back next year and do it without us. I believe that.”
“We have the junior class and the rest of our young guys that can really grow from this experience this year,” George said. “They will really internalize what they need to do to get to this point next season. We have been here three out of the last five years. We can look at this program in a positive light.
“We will be able to internalize this and come back from this.”
Lawrence Free State 50,
Manhattan 28
Lawrence Free State (22-1) – Brown 2-7 (2-2) 6, Rivers-Downing 2-7 (1-1) 5, Thompson 6-8 (4-6) 16, Cleveland 5-7 (0-1) 12, Jackson 1-4 (0-0) 2, Edwards 0-3 (2-2) 2, Epelle 1-1 (0-1) 2, Dineen 1-3 (0-0) 2, Daniels 1-1 (0-1) 3.
Manhattan (9-14) – Delort 1-4 (0-0) 2, Brown 2-12 (0-2) 5, Coonrod 2-5 (0-0) 6, Perkins 0-2 (0-0) 0, Wilson 4-6 (0-2) 8, Holloway 1-1 (0-0) 2, Elumogo 0-2 (1-2) 1, Schartz 2-4 (0-0) 4.
3-pointers: Lawrence Free State 3 (Cleveland 2, Daniels), Manhattan 3 (Coonrod 2, Brown).