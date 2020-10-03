The Manhattan boys' cross country team won its third meet of the season Saturday in Junction City, placing first in the Bob Schmoekel Cross Country Invitational by 28 points.
The Indians' finished with 27 points on the day, with Maize coming in second with 55 points. Eleven teams participated in the meet.
Five of Manhattan's eight runners finished inside the race's top 10. Max Bowyer had Manhattan's top time, finishing second with a 17:17.3 race.
Ben Mosier was the second MHS runner to finish, placing fourth and clocking a time of 17:28.7. Gavin Erickson (17:35.0), Ethan Bryant (17:35.1) and Sean Anderson (17:41.8) went on to finish sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.
Marshall Garren and Lucas Holdren rounded out Manhattan's runners, with Garren's 18:03.2 time good for 12th and Holdren finishing 20th with an 18:27.8 time.
Standout Daniel Harkin did not compete in the meet.
The Manhattan girls' team finished second in its race, the first time the squad has not won a meet it has participated in this year. The Indians, who scored 44 points, finished eight points shy of Kapaun Mount Carmel's 36 points.
However, Jenna Keeley continued to produce stellar results as she once again won the individual race with a time of 19:20.0. She has yet to lose a race this year.
Amelia Knopp was Manhattan's second finisher, finishing fourth overall with a time of 20:32.0. Haley Henningson was the Indians' only other top-10 finisher, placing sixth with a 21:03.0.
Halle Gaul (21:59.3) went on to finish 16th while Morgan Tucker came in right behind her with a 22:01.9 time. Josie Koppes (22:17.7) and Rachel Corn (22:32.7) rounded out Manhattan's roster, finishing 20th and 22nd, respectively.
Manhattan's next race is next Saturday at the Haskell Invitational in Lawrence.
Wamego boys' cross country wins share of Newton High School Cross Country Invitational
The Wamego boys' cross country team won the B group of the Newton High School Cross Country Invitational Saturday with 48 points, defeating No. 2 Dodge City by seven points.
The Red Raiders' Emery Wolfe was the team's top finisher, placing fifth with a 17:33.3 run. Harrison Cutting was Wamego's other top 10 finisher, crossing the finish line ninth with a 17:47.8 time.
Jacob White (17:49.7), Noah Williams (17:51.3) and Eli Artzer (17:56.2) finished soon after, placing 10th, 11th and 13th, respectively. The meet only included the top five scores of each team.
Jon Cutting (18:25.2) finished 24th while Caleb Shea (18:29.5) rounded out Wamego's runners by placing 27th.
Wamego's girls' cross country team also had a strong showing in the meet, finishing third in the B group.
Adaline Fulmer was Wamego's top finisher, placing sixth with a 20:55.5 time. She was the Red Raiders' only top 10 finisher.
Charlee Lind and Hailey Butler were Wamego's next finishers, as Lind (22:11.5) finished 11th and Butler (22:22.7) finished 12th.
From there, the Wamego runners were spread out. Zoe Houghland (24:36.2) finished 20th, Margret Benson (25:55.9) finished 23rd and Trista Hoobler (26:39.0) finished 25th. Quinlan Seeberger did not finish the race.