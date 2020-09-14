The Manhattan High boys' cross country team earned an early season accolade Sunday, as the Kansas Cross Country Coaches Jim Maska Early Season Poll named the Indians the top boys' cross country team in the state for Class 6A. The Indians earned 46 votes, 15 more than second-place Olathe South.
The Manhattan boys have won both meets they have competed in this season. The Indians are led by reigning Gatorade Kansas Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year Daniel Harkin.
MHS has had at least four boys' runners finish in the top 10 in both races.
The poll ranked the Manhattan girls' cross country team the No. 3 team in Class 6A. MHS earned 32 points in the poll, seven points behind No. 1 Olathe West.
The Indians girls' team also has won both meets it's had this season. MHS has had at least three girls finish inside the top 10 in both races, while Manhattan's Jenna Keeley has won the individual portion of both meets.