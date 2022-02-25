Manhattan’s Cade Perkins (24) reacts after a foul call against the Indians in a home game against Hayden on Friday night. Perkins along with fellow seniors Trey Holloway and Tate Brown played their final home game Friday night after the loss.
Manhattan’s Cade Perkins (24) reacts after a foul call against the Indians in a home game against Hayden on Friday night. Perkins along with fellow seniors Trey Holloway and Tate Brown played their final home game Friday night after the loss.
A close game through three quarters slipped away late for the Manhattan High boys Friday night versus Hayden.
After holding a narrow lead through most of the first three quarters, the Wildcats grabbed a lead heading into the fourth quarter and held it for the rest of the game, winning 64-56 over an MHS team celebrating senior night.
Both teams traded the lead early until the Indians broke away on a 9-0 run led by junior Jack Wilson, who got points inside, outside and from the free throw line in the first quarter.
Wilson ended the quarter with 13 points.
Manhattan led 17-16 at the end of the first quarter after the Wildcats scored five unanswered to close out the opening period.
Hayden tied things up early in the second quarter and both teams traded leads down the stretch before Manhattan grabbed a 31-30 halftime advantage.
Wilson added nine more to his point total and led all players with 22 through two quarter.
The teams continued to stay close through the third quarter
An over the shoulder buzzer-beater from Hayden junior center Joe Otting gave the Wildcats a 43-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Otting took off in the second half, scoring 14 of his 27 points in the final 16 minutes.
Otting also played a big part in slowing down Wilson. After a monster first half, Wilson was quiet in the second, going scoreless in the third quarter and only scoring four in the fourth. Wilson led the Indians with 26 points.
Hayden pulled out to a six-point lead, its largest of the game so far, midway through the fourth quarter and, try as they might, the Indians were not able to get any closer than four down the stretch as shots refused to fall.
Manhattan attempted to press and foul its way back into the game, but the Wildcats hit free throws and were smart with the basketball in the closing minutes.
The game was the last at home for seniors Cade Perkins, Tate Brown and Trey Holloway.
Manhattan High ends the regular season with a 7-13 record.
Sub-state assignments for the Indians were released on Saturday after the paper went to press.