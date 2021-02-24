Manhattan High had the start it wanted Tuesday: It held an 11-8 lead over Seaman after the first quarter.
Seaman responded with the second quarter it wanted: The hosts outscored the Indians 17-9 to hold a 25-20 lead at halftime.
Manhattan had a strong performance in the second half. The Indians scored 17 points in third quarter and 13 points in the fourth quarter.
But Seaman was better in the second half offensively, and it went on to hand MHS a 65-50 loss.
It marked Manhattan’s (8-10) third straight setback.
The Vikings (10-8) had help from Casen Stallbaumer — he made four 3s — to create distance from the Indians in the second half. The hosts scored 21 points in the third quarter and 19 points in the fourth quarter.
Jack Wilson led Manhattan in scoring with 12 points. Two other players also scored in double figures: Owen Braxmeyer had 11 points and Cameron Carr finished with 10.
Manhattan closes its regular season Friday night, traveling back to Topeka to face Hayden.