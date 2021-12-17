Despite a strong third quarter rally from Manhattan High, talented Topeka West’s offensive onslaught proved too much Friday, sending the Indians to a 78-65 at home.

The Indians (1-4) fell behind 7-0 to start the game and struggled to recover through the first 16 minutes.

Led by seven first-half 3s — including a buzzer-beater at the top of the key from Topeka West’s senior star Elijah Brooks at the end of the half — the Chargers put on an offensive clinic in the first two quarters.

Back-to-back 3s from Manhattan got the Indians within 10 late in the second quarter after the Chargers nearly pushed their lead to 20. Topeka West answered back with a 3 of its own and extended the advantage to 14, 48-34, at the half.

Manhattan would not go quietly though. Led by three 3-pointers in the third quarter from senior guard Tate Brown, the Indians fought their way to within three points. The hosts trailed by six heading into the fourth.

Brown had a stellar night offensively, scoring 11 in the first half on the way to a 25-point night. Junior forward Cole Coonrod had a strong game as well, ending the night with 13 points.

Topeka West (4-1) opened the fourth quarter with a 3 from Brooks, pushing its lead to double-digits. The Indians never cut the deficit back to single digits again. Brooks, a senior guard, nearly was unstoppable with the ball in his hands, leading all players with 30 points.

The loss is Manhattan’s fourth straight after opening the season with a victory over Topeka High.

The Indians head into winter break and return to the floor Jan. 4, when they host winless Emporia (0-5).

TOPEKA WEST 78,

MANHATTAN 65

Topeka West (4-1, 3-1) –. Total: Brooks 9 10-12 30, Alexander 4 5-6 17, Austin 3, 4-4 12, Berg 3 0-2 6, Putthoff 2 0-0 6, Robinson 2 0-0 4. Total:23 19-24 78.

Manhattan (1-4-, 1-3) – Brown 9 2-3 25, Coonrod 5 1-2 13, Wilson 3 1-1 8, Perkins 2 3-4 7, Holloway 2 2-2 6, Elumogo 2 0-0 4, Schartz 1 0-0 2. Total: 19 9-12 65.