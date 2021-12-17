Despite a strong third quarter rally from Manhattan High, talented Topeka West’s offensive onslaught proved too much Friday, sending the Indians to a 78-65 at home.
The Indians (1-4) fell behind 7-0 to start the game and struggled to recover through the first 16 minutes.
Led by seven first-half 3s — including a buzzer-beater at the top of the key from Topeka West’s senior star Elijah Brooks at the end of the half — the Chargers put on an offensive clinic in the first two quarters.
Back-to-back 3s from Manhattan got the Indians within 10 late in the second quarter after the Chargers nearly pushed their lead to 20. Topeka West answered back with a 3 of its own and extended the advantage to 14, 48-34, at the half.
Manhattan would not go quietly though. Led by three 3-pointers in the third quarter from senior guard Tate Brown, the Indians fought their way to within three points. The hosts trailed by six heading into the fourth.
Brown had a stellar night offensively, scoring 11 in the first half on the way to a 25-point night. Junior forward Cole Coonrod had a strong game as well, ending the night with 13 points.
Topeka West (4-1) opened the fourth quarter with a 3 from Brooks, pushing its lead to double-digits. The Indians never cut the deficit back to single digits again. Brooks, a senior guard, nearly was unstoppable with the ball in his hands, leading all players with 30 points.
The loss is Manhattan’s fourth straight after opening the season with a victory over Topeka High.
The Indians head into winter break and return to the floor Jan. 4, when they host winless Emporia (0-5).