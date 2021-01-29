After a back-and-forth game that featured multiple ties and lead changes, a dramatic fourth quarter appeared to be in store for Manhattan and Seaman on Thursday, with the two teams knotted at 47 after three periods.
But the Indians didn't end up needing clutch plays down the stretch in the fourth quarter after all.
That's because they dominated the final period, pulling away for a 70-55 home win.
“We got some transition layups at the start of the (fourth) quarter, and that kind of got us on our way to finish the game,” said MHS head coach Benji George, whose team recorded a season-high point total in the win. “I am proud of the way we played in the fourth quarter. It was a game of runs. (Seaman) went on a big run early. We had a huge run in the second quarter to answer. And then it was back-and-forth in the third quarter.”
George delivered a pointed message to his team before the beginning of the fourth quarter.
“We've got to be a better team for one quarter,” George told his team. “And, boy, we put it all together in the fourth quarter on both ends of the floor. I am awfully proud of our guys the way they hung in there. The great thing about tonight is this was just a total team win. Total team effort. We had scoring across the board. Our defense had contributions. Everybody contributed. I am so proud of the guys.”
Owen Braxmeyer played a starring role in the victory. After a slow start offensively through the first three quarters, he upped his level in the fourth.
Braxmeyer drove to the lane for a layup to give the Indians a 49-47 to begin the final quarter. Braxmeyer then drove for a second layup to make the score 51-47. That was the beginning of the monstrous fourth quarter for the Indians (4-4), as they left the Vikings in the dust.
Braxmeyer also assisted on multiple layups for Cameron Carr in transition. Carr also came through behind the 3-point line, helping MHS outscore Seaman 21-6 in the fourth quarter.
Though Seaman fought back to level the game at the end of the fourth quarter, head coach Craig Cox said his team didn't continue playing the way it needed in the final minutes.
“We had a couple turnovers, and we didn’t take care of the ball,” Cox said. “They were active defensively. They got some steals that led to layups. And then we panicked. We did not carry over what had got us back into the game in the third quarter, and execute that in the fourth quarter. Credit to (Manhattan’s) defense.”
In the first quarter, Manhattan tried to penetrate and score points in the paint. But Seaman’s zone defense gave MHS issues.
As a result, Braxmeyer didn't have many open looks near the basket.
“(Seaman) was just really loading up to Owen, which teams are going to do,” George said. “Especially on the base-line drives, they had two or three guys there (for defense) when he was driving the ball. I thought he did a good job of not forcing the issue. He could have taken some bad shots there, and he did not.”
The Vikings led 21-14 lead after the first quarter. In the second, Manhattan started finding a rhythm from beyond the 3-point arc. Tate Brown made back-to-back triples to give the Indians a 26-23 lead.
The Indians finished the game with 11 3-pointers, coming from four players: Brown, Carr, Joe Hall and Cade Perkins.
Carr led the Indians on the night, scoring 17 points.
“You have got to give (Manhattan) a lot of credit,” Cox said. “They shot lights out. We were trying to provide too much help on their guy driving the basketball. All of their guys stepped up and shot (the ball) great. (That) made it really tough on us.”
Even though Braxmeyer found points hard to come by prior to the fourth quarter, he still made his presence felt as a passer.
“He was spreading the ball, and I think that got our shooters in a rhythm with his decision making,” George said. “Credit to him. I thought he (had) a phenomenal point-guard night with his scoring and his distributing.”
George wasn't surprised with his team's success from long range.
“We were due. We see it in practice every day,” George said. “It just had not manifested itself in a game yet. I think we are going to have those nights. I think we have more than competent shooters. We just need the game experience and practice time, and it will come. And it definitely clicked tonight.”
Manhattan went into halftime with a 31-26 advantage. The Indians extended their lead to 44-35 with 3:35 remaining in the third quarter. But then Seaman began to claw its way back, scoring 12 of the final 15 points of the third period to make it 47-all heading into the decisive fourth quarter.
“I thought we started attacking and getting the ball inside, and getting back to making the extra pass,” Cox said. “And (we) were getting some shots in rhythm and playing better offense.”
George expected the Vikings' third-quarter response.
“It definitely was a game of runs,” George said. “I just don’t feel like you are going to completely put Topeka Seaman away. Coach Cox has done such a phenomenal job, and their kids play so hard. It doesn’t surprise me that they bounced back. I am just proud we were able to win the fourth quarter and play really well in winning time.”
After falling at home to Highland Park on Tuesday, Thursday marked a bounce-back effort for MHS.
Now, it hopes to carry the momentum from Thursday's into Saturday, when it goes on the road to take on Washburn Rural.
“Huge game Saturday against Rural,” George said. “(It's) a place we haven’t had a ton of success. I just asked our guys, 'Let’s not waste the first eight minutes of the game, because we have done that twice in a row. Let’s be ready to play Saturday.' We are excited to go and take on a tough Centennial League opponent on the road.”