The Manhattan Indians never trailed Monday in their first game at the McPherson Tournament. The Indians defeated the hosting team, McPherson Bulldogs, 61-53. It was the first of three games the team will play this week.
The second quarter is what made the difference Monday night for the Indians. The Indians went into the second quarter with a 10-8 lead. Then dominated the second quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 19-2 in the second half. That allowed the Indians to go into halftime with a 29-10 lead.
Manhattan was able to use its 19-point halftime lead to control the second half to go on to win the game. The Indians had its largest lead — 25 points — with 4:31 remaining in the third quarter.
The Indians had three players score double figures: Point guard Cameron Carr led the Indians in scoring on the night with 15 points, guard Owen Braxmeyer was right behind him with 14 and shooting guard Tate Brown scored 11 points.
The Indians will play their second game of the McPherson tournament on Thursday against Maize South.