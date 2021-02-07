020521_mer_spt_mhsjcBBB-2.jpg

Manhattan senior Owen Braxmeyer (12) goes for a layup as Junction City's Sheldon Butler-Lawson (11) defends during last week's game in Junction City. Braxmeyer scored 14 points to lead MHS in a 59-35 road win over Emporia on Saturday.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

After a one-point loss to rival Junction City Friday night, Manhattan High's boys' basketball team bounced back Saturday, going on the road and easing past Emporia 59-35.

Manhattan (6-6) began the game strong, as it dominated Emporia in the first quarter to earn a 13-4 lead.

The Indians’ offense had an even better second quarter, scoring 17 points.

MHS went to halftime with a 30-12 lead.

The third quarter was even, as both Emporia (7-7) and Manhattan scored 14 points.

The visitors cruised to a victory by putting up 15 points in the fourth quarter. Emporia scored nine in the quarter.

Nine players scored for Manhattan. Two players reached double-figures: Owen Braxmeyer led the way with 14 points, while Jack Wilson had 11.