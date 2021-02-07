After a one-point loss to rival Junction City Friday night, Manhattan High's boys' basketball team bounced back Saturday, going on the road and easing past Emporia 59-35.
Manhattan (6-6) began the game strong, as it dominated Emporia in the first quarter to earn a 13-4 lead.
The Indians’ offense had an even better second quarter, scoring 17 points.
MHS went to halftime with a 30-12 lead.
The third quarter was even, as both Emporia (7-7) and Manhattan scored 14 points.
The visitors cruised to a victory by putting up 15 points in the fourth quarter. Emporia scored nine in the quarter.
Nine players scored for Manhattan. Two players reached double-figures: Owen Braxmeyer led the way with 14 points, while Jack Wilson had 11.