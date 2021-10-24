The Manhattan High boys' and girls' cross country teams both will head to the Class 6A state after both squads finished second at the regional meet at Milford Lake.
The girls finished with 52 points, behind Washburn Rural, which had 41. The MHS boys finished with 41 points, behind first-place Lawrence Free State's 36.
The Free State girls and Washburn Rural boys also qualified as a team, finishing third.
Freshman Rebekah Pickering led the way for the MHS girls, placing fourth overall with a time of 19:28.2.
Sophomore Haley Henningson followed, finishing sixth with a time of 19:56.3.
Freshman Malea Jobity placed 12th (20:19.7), senior Rachel Corn finished 14th (20:28.6), freshman Jalissa Jobity placed 16th (20:30.4), senior Morgan Turner placed 17th (20:37.6) and freshman Amelia Anderson finished 24th (21:46).
The Indians were without junior Amelia Knopp, who was sidelined with an injury.
Washburn Rural's Madeline Carter won the race with a time of 18:46.2.
For the Indian boys, senior Ben Mosier was one of three Manhattan High runners to place in top 10, finishing second with a time of 16:14.4.
Freshman Landon Knopp placed fifth with a time of 16:46.1, and senior Max Bowyer placed seventh with a time of 16:52.4.
Sophomore Ethan Bryant finished 12th (17:14.2), senior Parker Dawdy placed 15th (17:30.3), junior Silas Mills finished 16th (17:31.3) and junior Kolby Groff placed 17th (17:31.4).
Lawrence Free State senior Benjamin Shryock finished first overall with a time of 16:03.3.
The Indians will travel to Augusta for this week's 6A state meet at 4 Mile Creek Resort.
Other area regional results
Both Wamego cross country teams won regional championships at the 4A regional meet at the Stateland Park Cross Country Course in Topeka.
The Red Raider girls finished with 43 points, 16 ahead of second-place Clay Center, while the boys finished with 36 points, 20 ahead of runner-up Hayden.
Senior Charlene Lind placed fourth (20:43.01) followed by three freshmen in sixth, seventh and eighth: Sariah Pittenger-Reed (21:03.39), Emilia Wilkerson (21:03.39) and Taylor Umscheid (21:46.34).
Freshman Isabella Wilber placed 19th (22:58.39), senior Margaret Benson placed 32nd (24:35.82) and senior Makenzie Wildin placed 33rd (25:28.53).
For the boys, senior Noah Morenz placed third (16:15.87), junior Brady Stegman placed fifth (16:27.12), junior Emery Wolfe placed sixth (16:37.77) and sophomore Harrison Cutting rounded out the four top 10 Wamego runners with a ninth-place finish (17:15.39).
Sophomore Hayes Rickstrew placed 13th (17:31.23), junior Alec Hupe placed 14th (17:31.30) and sophomore Boden Fultz finished 21st (18:00.86).
Rock Creek High School also competed in the meet and qualified a runner in each race.
Sophomore Kyra Nippert won the girls' race with a time of 19:48.36, while sophomore David Wilkinson placed 16th (17:41.45).
At the 3A regional at Southeast of Saline High School in Gypsum, Riley County senior Hailey Sharp qualified for state after finishing eighth overall (20:30.10).
Wamego, Rock Creek and Riley County will run at the 3A and 4A state meet at Wamego Country Club this week.
The Wabaunsee High girls also won a regional title, finishing 24 points ahead of second-place Valley Falls.
Freshman Payton Pawloski led the way, finishing second with a time of 20:57.95 followed by junior Rebekah Stuhlsatz (22:42.67) who finished third.
Sophomore Anna Sophia Castillo placed seventh (24:22.38), junior Jenna Donaldson placed 11th (24:58.75), senior Kyndal Maike placed 16th (26:12.5), senior Cecelia Emmert placed 23rd (27:27.13) and freshman Isabelle Stuhlsatz finished 31st (28:05.37).
The Chargers will run at the 2A state meet at the Sand Plum Nature Trail in Victoria.
Final XC polls released
The Manhattan boys' and girls' squads and as well as Wamego's boys and girls were the only ranked area teams in the final Kansas Cross Country Coaches poll of the season.
The Indian boys ranked third and the girls checked in at No. 4. The Red Raider boys earned the No. 2 spot, with the girls ranked fifth.
Teams receiving votes included the Riley County boys and girls and the Wabaunsee girls.