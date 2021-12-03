Manhattan High wrestling opened its season Thursday at Great Bend. The Indian boys won 47-25 while the girls lost 54-18.
Manhattan’s boys’ lost only five of their 14 matches.
Jantzen Borge fell in 1:57 to Avery Wolf in the 120-pound match, sophomore Jameal Agnew lost by major decision to Kaden Spragis in the 126-pound match, Landon Dobson lost by 6-3 decision to Vaiden Weinrich, Logan Logerman was pinned in 2:34 by Robby Gutierrez and T.J. Tiege fell to Matthew Johnson in 1:06.
Manhattan had four pins, led by a 2:29 felling of Aidan Davidson by Isaac Sinks in the 160-pound match.
Marcus Gordils pinned Ambrose Kramer in 3:03 in the 113-pound match, senior Tucker Brunner pinned Jace Schartz in 4:00 in the 152-pound match and Jaxon Vikander took down Brody Schnoebelen in 3:31 in the 195-pound match.
In the 138-pound match, Easton Taylor beat Skyler McMullen by a 17-3 major decision.
Blaisen Bammes and Talique Houston also won by major decision. Bammes beat Wyatt Weber 14-6 in the 145-pound match while Houston beat Keyven Schroeder 18-8 in the 220-pound match.
Jason Lucas (106 pounds) and David Sosanya (285 pounds) won by forfeit in their respective weight classes.
On the girls’ side, all 12 matches were decided by fall.
Seven Indians were pinned including Madison Naff (101 pounds; 1:07), Alexis Haeusler (109 pounds; 3:21), Hannah Caycedo (126 pounds; 0:41), Saleen Wallace (132 pounds; 0:23), Ameerah Alafailakawi (138 pounds; 2:23) and Kristen Craddock (191 pounds; 0:19).
Manhattan forfeited the 143-pound and 170-pound matches because it did not have wrestlers in those classes.
Mia Minus had the most impressive win of the day, pinning Rosa Campos in just 25 seconds in the 120-pound match. Bailey Wright got a hard-fought pin (in 6:31) over Mayra Gonzalez in the 115-pound match, and Maaly Banda got a three-minute pin over Danica Cline in the 155-pound match.
Manhattan will compete in the Gardner-Edgerton Invite starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.