Both Manhattan High boys’ and girls’ wrestling teams traveled to Grand Island, Neb., over the weekend to compete in the Flatwater Fracas Wrestling Tournament.
The Manhattan High girls finished fourth overall, while the boys finished first in the Titanium bracket and 13th overall.
For the Indian girls, Bailey Wright went 5-0 in the 114-pound B bracket, taking first overall while four other Manhattan girls wrestlers finished second, including Alex Haeusler (107 pounds), Fallon Trojanowski (114 pounds) and M’Kiya Brownfield (138 pounds).
The boys, meanwhile, competed in a dual format.
Manhattan went 3-4 during pool play, which earned the Indians a spot in the Titanium pool (the fourth-best championship pool).
In the championship rounds, Manhattan defeated Cheyenne East (54-27) and Bellevue East (51-22) to earn first overall between the three teams.
The Indians now head into winter break and will get back into the swing of things Jan. 9, when it heads to Dodge City.
Manhattan girls results
100: Madison Naaf (Manhattan) — 3rd
Round 1 — Madison Naaf (Manhattan) over Caiti Campbell (Columbus Girls) (Fall 3:50)
Round 2 — Sandra Gutierrez (Grand Island) over Madison Naaf (Manhattan) (Fall 1:07)
Round 3 — Madison Naaf (Manhattan) over Divina Torres (Norfolk Girls) (Fall 4:24)
Round 4 — Autumn Bartlett (Beatrice Girls) over Madison Naaf (Manhattan) (Fall 0:34)
107: Alexis Haeusler (Manhattan) — 2nd
Round 1 — Alexis Haeusler (Manhattan) over Brianna Francisco (Grand Island) (Fall 2:59)
Round 2 — Alexis Haeusler (Manhattan) over Alondra Salazar (Grand Island) (Fall 5:59)
Round 3 — Alexis Haeusler (Manhattan) over Jordyn Kleveland (Beatrice Girls) (Fall 2:41)
Round 4 — Jasmine Morales (Grand Island) over Alexis Haeusler (Manhattan) (Fall 1:29)
Round 5 — Alexis Haeusler (Manhattan) over Erin Martinez (Columbus Girls) (Fall 0:22)
114: Fallon Trojanowski (Manhattan) — 2nd
Round 1 — Fallon Trojanowski (Manhattan) over Claudia Vazquez (Grand Island) (Fall 1:48)
Round 2 — Fallon Trojanowski (Manhattan) over Jazmin Haller (Norfolk Girls) (Fall 2:56)
Round 3 — Sonny Sowles (Minden Girls) over Fallon Trojanowski (Manhattan) (Fall 1:34)
Round 4 — Fallon Trojanowski (Manhattan) over Sophia Mahlberg (Bellevue East) (Fall 1:19)
Round 5 — Fallon Trojanowski (Manhattan) over Natalie Bisbee (Aurora) (Fall 1:40)
114B: Bailey Wright (Manhattan) — 1st
Round 1 — Bailey Wright (Manhattan) over Cinthya Juarez (Grand Island) (Fall 1:25)
Round 2 — Bailey Wright (Manhattan) over Mia Chicoj (Grand Island) (Fall 1:20)
Round 3 — Bailey Wright (Manhattan) over Alexis Eason (Bellevue East) (Fall 0:43)
Round 4 — Bailey Wright (Manhattan) over Myia Hofaker (Minden Girls) (Fall 0:38)
Round 5 — Bailey Wright (Manhattan) over Caidence Bethards (Norfolk Girls) (Fall 0:58)
120: Mia Minus (Manhattan) — 6th
Round 1 — Kim Gonzalez (Grand Island) over Mia Minus (Manhattan) (Inj. [time])
Round 2 — Tiearra Pollard (Norfolk Girls) over Mia Minus (Manhattan) (M. For.)
Round 3 — Selena Mccrery (Bennington Girls) over Mia Minus (Manhattan) (M. For.)
Round 4 — Raquel Moore (Beatrice Girls) over Mia Minus (Manhattan) (M. For.)
Round 5 — Marissa Anderson (Columbus Girls) over Mia Minus (Manhattan) (M. For.)
126: Sophie Wright (Manhattan) — 4th
Quarterfinals — Sophie Wright (Manhattan) received a bye
Semifinals — Aliena Osterbuhr (Minden Girls) over Sophie Wright (Manhattan) (Fall 3:11)
Cons. Semis — Sophie Wright (Manhattan) over Megan Powers (Beatrice Girls) (Fall 4:39)
3rd Place Match — Genesis Solis (Grand Island) over Sophie Wright (Manhattan) (MD 15-2)
132: Saleen Wallace (Manhattan) — 3rd
Round 1 — Saleen Wallace (Manhattan) over Cadance Jarzynka (Aurora) (Fall 0:42)
Round 2 — Saleen Wallace (Manhattan) over Megan Althouse (Minden Girls) (Fall 1:26)
Round 3 — Sage McCallum (Grand Island) over Saleen Wallace (Manhattan) (Fall 2:11)
Round 5 — Rylee Hoppe (Norfolk Girls) over Saleen Wallace (Manhattan) (Fall 1:42)
138B: M‘Kiya Brownfield (Manhattan) — 2nd
Round 1 — M‘Kiya Brownfield (Manhattan) over Ariana Rodriguez (Waverly Girls) (Fall 2:21)
Round 2 — M‘Kiya Brownfield (Manhattan) over Olivia Hatzenbuehler (Beatrice Girls) (Fall 0:43)
Round 3 — M‘Kiya Brownfield (Manhattan) over Kali Mangelson (Norfolk Girls) (Fall 3:56)
Round 5 — Katie Nicolas Pedro (Grand Island) over M‘Kiya Brownfield (Manhattan) (Fall 2:39)
235: Kristen Craddock (Manhattan) — 5th
Round 1 — Kristen Craddock (Manhattan) over Alexis Perez (Grand Island) (Dec 4-0)
Round 2 — Ali Edwards (Grand Island) over Kristen Craddock (Manhattan) (Fall 0:45)
Round 3 — Neva Ybarzabal (Bellevue East) over Kristen Craddock (Manhattan) (Fall 0:16)
Round 4 — Tia Teigre (Aurora) over Kristen Craddock (Manhattan) (Fall 0:48)
Round 5 — Savannah Koch (Minden Girls) over Kristen Craddock (Manhattan) (Fall 0:56)
Manhattan boys results
Blair defeated Manhattan 56-18
106 — Hudson Loges (Blair) over Marcus Gordils (Manhattan) Fall 2:40
113 — Luke Frost (Blair) over Luke Farrell (Manhattan) Fall 3:50
120 — Jesse Loges (Blair) over Jantzen Borge (Manhattan) Fall 2:36
126 — Tyson Brown (Blair) over Jameal Agnew (Manhattan) Fall 3:35
132 — Atticus Dick (Blair) over Jackson Radi (Manhattan) Fall 1:58
138 — Easton Taylor (Manhattan) over Brock Templar (Blair) Dec 10-4
145 — Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
152 — Yoan Camejo (Blair) over Tucker Brunner (Manhattan) Dec 8-3
160 — Charlie Powers (Blair) over Isaac Sinks (Manhattan) TF 20-3
170 — Kaden Sears (Blair) over Landon Dobson (Manhattan) Fall 1:23
182 — Noah Kuefler (Blair) over Tj Tiede (Manhattan) Fall 2:24
195 — Jaxon Vikander (Manhattan) over Livai Opetaia (Blair) Dec 8-3
220 — Talique Houston (Manhattan) over Jim Rasmussen (Blair) Fall 1:00
285 — Seagan Packet-Trisdale (Blair) over David Sosanya (Manhattan) Fall 1:08
Manhattan defeated Fairbury 68-12
113 — Luke Farrell (Manhattan) over Hayden Bear (Fairbury) Fall 1:28
120 — Logan Logerman (Manhattan) over Dalton Vanlaningham (Fairbury) TF 15-0
126 — Jameal Agnew (Manhattan) over Spencer Weers (Fairbury) Dec 6-0
132 — Jackson Radi (Manhattan) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
138 — Easton Taylor (Manhattan) over Connor Gerths (Fairbury) Fall 1:09
145 — Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan) over Joryean Sturm (Fairbury) Fall 0:51
152 — Tucker Brunner (Manhattan) over Jerik Johnson (Fairbury) Fall 1:27
160 — Isaac Sinks (Manhattan) over Riley Arner (Fairbury) Fall 0:48
170 — Landon Dobson (Manhattan) over Dale Paulsen (Fairbury) Fall 0:18
182 — Tj Tiede (Manhattan) over Ashton McCown (Fairbury) Fall 3:16
195 — Domenic Hyson (Fairbury) over Jaxon Vikander (Manhattan) Fall 4:24
220 — Talique Houston (Manhattan) over Noah Hyson (Fairbury) Fall 0:59
285 — Kazz Hyson (Fairbury) over David Sosanya (Manhattan) Fall 1:08
106 — Marcus Gordils (Manhattan) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Kearney defeated Manhattan 51-26
120 — Archer Heelan (Kearney) over Logan Logerman (Manhattan) Fall 2:15
126 — Jackson Lavene (Kearney) over Jameal Agnew (Manhattan) Fall 2:32
132 — Perry Swarm (Kearney) over Jackson Radi (Manhattan) Fall 0:49
138 — Easton Taylor (Manhattan) over Ayden Olson (Kearney) Fall 1:16
145 — Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan) over Sam Nachtigal (Kearney) Fall 1:05
152 — Nick Sutton (Kearney) over Tucker Brunner (Manhattan) Dec 7-1
160 — Isaac Sinks (Manhattan) over Jakob Ransdell (Kearney) Maj 10-2
170 — Riley Johnson (Kearney) over Landon Dobson (Manhattan) Fall 1:28
182 — Tate Kuchera (Kearney) over Tj Tiede (Manhattan) Fall 0:24
195 — Jaxon Vikander (Manhattan) over Lane Kovarik (Kearney) Fall 0:38
220 — Talique Houston (Manhattan) over Noah Molina (Kearney) Maj 12-4
285 — Brandon Moore (Kearney) over David Sosanya (Manhattan) Fall 2:00
106 — Tavean Miller (Kearney) over Marcus Gordils (Manhattan) Fall 1:58
113 — Kaedun Goodman (Kearney) over Luke Farrell (Manhattan) Fall 1:37
Lincoln East defeated Manhattan 42-33
126 — Brandon Baustert (Lincoln East) over Jameal Agnew (Manhattan) Fall 1:28
132 — Keith Smith (Lincoln East) over Jackson Radi (Manhattan) Fall 1:10
138 — Easton Taylor (Manhattan) over Cole Toline (Lincoln East) Dec 4-0
145 — Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan) over Westin Sherlock (Lincoln East) Dec 3-2
152 — Tucker Brunner (Manhattan) over Cael Dempsey (Lincoln East) Dec 9-2
160 — Isaac Sinks (Manhattan) over Mason Miigerl (Lincoln East) Fall 0:49
170 — Landon Spivey (Lincoln East) over Landon Dobson (Manhattan) Fall 2:33
182 — Caleb Schwerdtfeger (Lincoln East) over Tj Tiede (Manhattan) Fall 1:39
195 — Jaxon Vikander (Manhattan) over Gavin Gonzales (Lincoln East) Fall 1:27
220 — Talique Houston (Manhattan) over Axel Lyman (Lincoln East) Fall 1:53
285 — David Sosanya (Manhattan) over Curtis Roberts (Lincoln East) Fall 2:57
106 — Braedyn Rakes (Lincoln East) over Marcus Gordils (Manhattan) Fall 0:56
113 — Scottie Meier Jr. (Lincoln East) over Luke Farrell (Manhattan) Fall 1:39
120 — Gabriel Turman (Lincoln East) over Logan Logerman (Manhattan) Fall 1:00
Manhattan defeated Papillion-La Vista South 52-27
132 — Austin Brakenhoff (Papillion-La Vista South) over Jackson Radi (Manhattan) Fall 1:08
138 — Easton Taylor (Manhattan) over Cameron Gable (Papillion-La Vista South) Fall 1:04
145 — Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan) over Aidan Brakenhoff (Papillion-La Vista South) Fall 0:52
152 — Jason Rivera (Papillion-La Vista South) over Tucker Brunner (Manhattan) Fall 4:44
160 — Isaac Sinks (Manhattan) over Ben McClung (Papillion-La Vista South) Fall 0:24
170 — Landon Dobson (Manhattan) over Brody Wilson (Papillion-La Vista South) Fall 1:10
182 — Tj Tiede (Manhattan) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
195 — Jaxon Vikander (Manhattan) over Cannon O‘Connor (Papillion-La Vista South) Fall 1:45
220 — Talique Houston (Manhattan) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
285 — Aaron Thiemann (Papillion-La Vista South) over David Sosanya (Manhattan) Fall 2:59
106 — Hank Kriegler (Papillion-La Vista South) over Marcus Gordils (Manhattan) Fall 2:55
113 — Leo Kriegler (Papillion-La Vista South) over Luke Farrell (Manhattan) Dec 8-4
120 — Logan Logerman (Manhattan) over Tanner Loyd (Papillion-La Vista South) Fall 2:15
126 — Jameal Agnew (Manhattan) over Trenton Lovings (Papillion-La Vista South) Maj 12-4
Beatrice defeated Manhattan 48-36
138 — Easton Taylor (Manhattan) over Trevor Reinke (Beatrice) Inj 1:13
145 — Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan) over Kruse Williamson (Beatrice) Fall 1:03
152 — Brett Powers (Beatrice) over Tucker Brunner (Manhattan) Fall 1:28
160 — Isaac Sinks (Manhattan) over Andrew Creek (Beatrice) Fall 0:31
170 — Landon Dobson (Manhattan) over Byron Ostdiek (Beatrice) Fall 0:45
182 — Deegan Nelson (Beatrice) over Tj Tiede (Manhattan) Fall 1:52
195 — Jaxon Vikander (Manhattan) over Dalton Nauman (Beatrice) Fall 1:45
220 — Talique Houston (Manhattan) over Brock Ostdiek (Beatrice) Fall 1:35
285 — Silas Benson (Beatrice) over David Sosanya (Manhattan) Fall 1:33
106 — Ian Roschewski (Beatrice) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
113 — Gavin Vanover (Beatrice) over Luke Farrell (Manhattan) Fall 1:18
120 — Tristan Reinke (Beatrice) over Logan Logerman (Manhattan) Fall 4:22
126 — Bryce Karlin (Beatrice) over Jameal Agnew (Manhattan) Fall 0:39
132 — Colton Jelinek (Beatrice) over Jackson Radi (Manhattan) Fall 1:21
Titanium — Manhattan
Manhattan defeated Cheyenne East 54-27
160 — Isaac Sinks (Manhattan) over Colby Olson (Cheyenne East) Fall 5:29
170 — Landon Dobson (Manhattan) over Seth Scott (Cheyenne East) Fall 1:01
182 — Trevor Eldridge (Cheyenne East) over Tj Tiede (Manhattan) Fall 1:11
195 — Jaxon Vikander (Manhattan) over Dominic Lopez (Cheyenne East) Fall 1:41
220 — Talique Houston (Manhattan) over RJ Pino (Cheyenne East) Fall 0:15
285 — Gavyn Aumiller (Cheyenne East) over David Sosanya (Manhattan) Fall 2:50
106 — Ricardo Gonzalez (Cheyenne East) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
113 — Luke Farrell (Manhattan) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
120 — Logan Logerman (Manhattan) over Benjamin Whitwright (Cheyenne East) Fall 1:52
126 — Jameal Agnew (Manhattan) over Kolby Williams (Cheyenne East) Fall 0:48
132 — Liam Fox (Cheyenne East) over Jackson Radi (Manhattan) Fall 3:24
138 — Easton Taylor (Manhattan) over Braxden Stewart (Cheyenne East) Fall 0:57
145 — Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan) over Tyler Dorrell (Cheyenne East) Fall 1:03
152 — Cade Pugh (Cheyenne East) over Tucker Brunner (Manhattan) Dec 9-8
Match #2 Round 3
Manhattan defeated Bellevue East 51-22
170 — Mason Chandler (Bellevue East) over Landon Dobson (Manhattan) Fall 2:09
182 — Marshall Chandler (Bellevue East) over Tj Tiede (Manhattan) Fall 0:44
195 — Jaxon Vikander (Manhattan) over Ty Sidzyik (Bellevue East) Fall 0:53
220 — Talique Houston (Manhattan) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
285 — Enrique Foster (Bellevue East) over David Sosanya (Manhattan) Fall 4:25
106 — Double Forfeit
113 — Luke Farrell (Manhattan) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
120 — Logan Logerman (Manhattan) over Hunter Teeters (Bellevue East) Fall 0:58
126 — Jameal Agnew (Manhattan) over Josh Conway (Bellevue East) Fall 1:19
132 — Jackson Radi (Manhattan) over Ashtyn Gillespie (Bellevue East) Fall 3:13
138 — Garrett Grice (Bellevue East) over Easton Taylor (Manhattan) Maj 14-6
145 — Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
152 — Tucker Brunner (Manhattan) over Truman Koehler (Bellevue East) Dec 5-3
160 — Isaac Sinks (Manhattan) over Tre‘von Roberts (Bellevue East) Fall 0:53