Manhattan’s boys’ and girls’ track teams both finished fourth at the Salina Central Invitational on Friday.
The boys scored 74 points and won four events. Charles Jones won the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 11 inches. Daniel Tamura finished first in the javelin throw (167 feet, 3 inches), and Darius O’ Connell finished first in the shot put (60 feet, 10 inches). Tanner Dowling-Burnett won the 400-meter race in 51.34 seconds.
Jaden Magana finished second in discus with a throw of 172 feet, 7 inches, and Charles Morgan finished the 300-meter hurdles in 43.79 seconds, which was a personal-best time.
The Manhattan girls scored 64 points without winning an event in Salina.
Taylor Claussen threw the javelin 125 feet, 9 inches to finish one foot behind first-place Macy Nachtigal from Great Bend.
Two Manhattan relay teams claimed second-place finishes, too. Erika Boyer, Emma Griffee, Maxine Doering and Avery Larson ran the 4x100 relay in 51.32 seconds. Doering, Kyra Arasmith, Hannah Loub and Jillian Harkin ran the 4x400 in 4:20.
Harkin also finished second in the individual 400-meter race with a personal-best time of 1:03.23. Larson took third in both the long jump (17 feet, 7.5 inches) and triple jump (35 feet, 8.5 inches).
Abigail Gruber finished third in the discus throw. Gruber threw 115 feet, 7 inches.
The Indians will compete in the Centennial League meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Washburn Rural is the host school.