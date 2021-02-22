Manhattan High's girls' and boys' bowling teams competed at the Centennial League meet Wednesday in Topeka. Final scores weren't available immediately, however, as Emporia High didn't bowl that day because of a school closure. Emporia bowled Friday, becoming the final of the nine league teams to post a score.
After Emporia wrapped up, both of Manhattan's teams placed fourth. The boys' team combined for a score of 3,152 while the girls' finished with 2,451.
The highlight of the event for the Indians: Kyle Millett placed first on the boys' individual leaderboard with a score of 706.
Seaman won the boys' and girls' events.
Its boys' team finished with a score of 3,380, followed by Washburn Rural (3,330) and Topeka West (3,159).
Hayden came in fifth, just behind Manhattan, with a score of 3,045. Emporia (3,045), with Junction City finished (2,964), Topeka High (2,885) and Highland Park taking the last three spots.
Seaman's girls' team combined for a score of 3,079, edging runner-up Washburn Rural by 110 pins (2,969). Junction City (2,661) was third, followed by MHS and Emporia (2,375) to round out the top five. Topeka West (2,333) was sixth, Hayden (2,280) took seventh and T-High (2,201) placed eighth. Highland Park finished last with a score of 1,743.
MHS individual results
Girls’ team
Jasmine Bridges was the only top-10 finisher for Manhattan, as she ended up in seventh place with a score of 513.
Kimberly Crawforth placed 13th with a score of 489.
Megan Whitson placed 22nd with a score of 443.
Ashlyn Dechant placed 28th with a score of 423.
Mia Dawson placed 31st with a score of 415.
Leah Reid placed 44th with a score of 337.
Boys’ team
Kyle Millet was the individual winner with a score of 706.
Next in line was Luke Craft, who placed 22nd with a score of 556.
Evan Wasinger placed 26th with a score of 527.
Austin Bender placed 31st with a score of 516.
Joey McClelland placed 33rd with a score of 510.
Nick Murph placed 41st with a score of 469.