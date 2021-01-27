The Manhattan High boys' and girls' bowling team came up just short in a home meet at Little Apple Lanes on Wednesday.
Both events had the same 1-2-3 finish: Washburn Rural won, with MHS taking runner-up honors and Junction City bringing up the rear.
Manhattan's boys' team ended with 2,344 points, just behind Washburn Rural's 2,372. Junction City had 2,248 points.
“(The boys) could have easily won today without the mental mistakes we made,” MHS head coach Robert Regan said. “(Conner) Andresen threw the ball very well today, shooting his career-high series of 635 and missing a first-place finish by three pins.”
On the girls' side, Manhattan's 2,014 points couldn't match Washburn's 2,276. Junction City's girls' team failed to crack the 2,000-point barrier, totaling 1,962.
“Both squads threw the ball well considering we have had one practice in the last 15 days, and only five practice days (in) the first 25 days of the season due to COVID quarantine of the girls’ team and both coaches,” Regan said. “Both squads have shown a lot of improvement in the short time we have been together."
MHS will be back in action at Little Apple Lanes at 3 p.m. Monday, hosting a quad that also will feature Emporia, Hayden and Washington County.
"With a little work (Thursday) and Friday and better focus," Regan said, "I am hoping for better result in Monday’s home tournament."
RESULTS
Boys' team scores
1. Washburn Rural, 2372; 2. MHS, 2344; 3. Junction City, 2248.
Girls' team scores
1. Washburn Rural, 2276; 2. MHS, 2014; 3. Junction City, 1962.
MHS boys' results
Conner Andresen, 635; Kyle Millett, 586; Evan Wasinger, 546; Austin Bender, 538; Joey McClelland, 473; Luke Craft, 472.
MHS girls' results
Megan Whitson, 533; Jasmine Bridges, 522; Ashlyn Dechant, 492; Kimberly Crawforth, 443; Mia Dawson, 411; Leah Reid, 326.