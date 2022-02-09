Manhattan bowling boys and girls place 3rd in home quad Monday
Manhattan hosted a quad at Little Apple Lanes on Monday that featured Salina-Sacred Heart, Seaman and Junction City.
Both Indian teams finished in third place.
The boys finished with a total score of 2,325. Seaman finished in first place with a total score of 2,527, Junction City finished in second place with 2,463 and Sacred Heart finished in fourth place with 1,741.
“We have a young team,” Manhattan High head coach David Murph said. “We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores. We’ve got to really work on developing them and getting them a little bit better at shooting spares.”
Individual Scores:
Landon Otto placed fifth place overall with 619.
Jaden Lang finished in seventh place with 588.
Juan Avila finished in ninth place with 576.
Jack Fincke finished in 15th place with 519.
Jaden Moreno finished in 17th place with 500.
Nick Murph finished in 19th place with 416.
The girls finished with a total score of 1,973. Seaman finished in first place with a total score of 2,423 and Junction City finished in second place with a total score of 2,244.
Individual scores:
Jasmine Bridges finished in second place with 659.
Leah Reid finished in 12th place with 473.
Mia Dawson finished in 13th place with 446.
Amber Hutzler finished in 16th place with 376.
Grace Radi finished in 17th place with 365.
Abby Kenney finished in 18th place with 282.
Murphy said he was content with how the girls bowled considering the youth.
“We have a lot of first-time bowlers,” Murph said. “I think that is really positive. Hopefully, moving forward we can help develop them.”
Up next, Manhattan will compete in a quad hosted by Junction City on Monday. The Blue Jays will be competing along with Newton and Soloman. It will be the last regular season event before the varsity league meet in Topeka on Feb. 16.