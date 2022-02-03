Manhattan High bowling hosted two quads over the last week and a half at Little Apple Lanes.
On Jan. 26, the Indians hosted Emporia, Junction City and Washburn Rural, and then, on Monday, Manhattan hosted Emporia, Hayden and Washington County.
In the Jan. 26 meet, both Manhattan varsity teams placed fourth and both Junction City teams walked away with first.
The Indian boys finished with 2,368 team points while the girls had 1,494.
On Monday, the Manhattan High boys (2,386) finished first while the girls finished second (1,702). The Emporia girls finished first.
In the first quad, the Indian boys shot a 2,368 as a team and were led by Juan Avila who shot a 582 (146-212-224) which was good for ninth overall.
Landon Ott shot a 574 (187-199-188) and finished 13th, Nick Murph shot a 565 (157-183-225) and finished 16th, Jaden Lang shot a 562 (181-203-178) and shot 17th, Eli Kuntz shot a 528 (188-182-158) and finished 20th and Jaden Moreno shot a 501 (200-162-139) and finished 24th.
The Manhattan High girls shot a 1494 which was last, but they were without star senior Jasmine Bridges.
Mia Dawson led the way for the Indians with a 386 (115-164-107), Grace Radi shot a 384 (144-101-139) and Leah Reid shot a 373 (128-138-107). They all placed 16th, 17th and 18th respectively.
Abby Kenny shot a 333 (119-97-117) and placed 21st and Amber Hutzler shot a 311 (89-98-124) and placed 22nd.
In the second quad, Bridges did compete and, once again, she dominated. She shot a 608 which was nearly 70 pins better than second place. Her 608 (196-182-230) was the third best score shot by either gender during the quad.
Dawson shot a 403 (114-140-149) and finished ninth, Radi shot a 335 (119-101-115) and finished 14th, Kenny shot a 331 (124-102-104) and finished 15th and Hutzler shot a 310 (135-105-70) and finished 18th.
The boys were led by a second-place performance from Murph who shot a 609 (223-238-148).
Kuntz finished right behind him in third with a 598 (194-170-234).
Lang finished seventh with a 563 (181-211-171), Ott finished ninth with a 546 (199-167-180), Moreno finished 14th with a 524 (179-176-169) and Avila finished 16th with a 516 (137-179-200).
Manhattan will host one more quad this season on Monday at 3 p.m.. Seaman, Salina-Sacred Heart and Junction City will participate.