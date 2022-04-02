Manhattan senior Cade Perkins’ 13 strikeout, shutout performance stole the show in Friday night’s doubleheader between Manhattan and Seaman.
The Indians split with the Vikings, winning game one 1-0 before falling 11-4 to Seaman in game two.
Game 1
The first game was a pitcher's duel between Perkins and Seaman’s Bryson Vawter.
Perkins worked a complete game shutout for Manhattan. The Cowley Community College commit allowed just one hit and struck out 13 Vikings in his stellar season debut.
“Getting ahead in the count against Seaman was big for me tonight,” Perkins said. “Before the season, my goal was to always get ahead against batters and not fall behind in the count against anybody.”
It was evident that Perkins' pitch mix was going to be an issue for Seaman. The senior had complete control of his fastball and slider throughout the course of the seven-inning contest.
“With the bullpens and the practices that we have had, I felt like my pitch control is really good,” Perkins said.
Vawter had a solid day for the Vikings. The ace pitched six innings, struck out eight batters and allowed one run and four hits.
The two starters from Manhattan and Seaman combined for 21 strikeouts, so the offense wasn’t lighting up the scoreboard in Topeka.
Seaman and Manhattan were all tied up until Braden Dinkel hit a double in the top of the third, bringing one run home to break the 0-0 tie and giving the Indians the lead.
After Dinkel’s RBI, Vawter and Perkins would create headaches for the batters. Nobody had an answer for either starter after Dinkel.
The game would finish as a 1-0 Manhattan victory and a shutout for Perkins.
“(Perkins) was just dominant today,'' Manhattan assistant coach Luke Snyder said. “Cade (Perkins) was exceptional. He continues to get better with every outing. Today was great for us and him. The game took about an hour and 15 minutes so you knew that it was a well-pitched game by both sides.”
Game 2
The second game of the afternoon was the exact opposite of game one. The Seaman offense regrouped after not notching a run in the first game by putting up 11 runs on the board in the second game.
Seaman’s offense was able to score at least one run in five straight innings forcing Manhattan to go deep into the bullpen.
“We stubbed our toe in the second game,” Snyder said. “I think our guys understood that there was some disappointment in our defense. We were able to outhit (Seaman), but we had four errors. The errors are not characteristic of how we normally play defense.”
The Indians started off hot in the first inning. Three straight singles from Dinkel, Perkins and Jaxon Vikander set up Manhattan for three runs.
Seaman capitalized on Manhattan’s early defensive mistakes in the bottom of the first inning.
The Vikings collected a three-run first inning with two hits. Manhattan gave up three walks and an error which gave the Vikings the momentum. Seaman also forced a pitching change in the first inning.
From that point on, the Vikings controlled the game.
Dagen Brewer hit a two-RBI double in the bottom of the second giving the Vikings separation from the Indians.
After giving up two runs in the first inning, Maclane Finley found a rhythm on the mound helping the Vikings build on their lead.
Seaman was able to put up back-to-back one-run innings giving the Vikings a five-run lead before the fifth inning.
Things weren’t looking good for Manhattan in the fourth inning. Seaman would go on to run away with the contest in the fifth.
The Vikings put up four more runs in the bottom of the fifth. A double by Aiden Polter, four walks and an error would allow the Vikings to gain an 11-3 lead.
Manhattan would collect one run in the bottom of the seventh from an RBI single from PJ Hughes.
Seaman (3-1) will play at De Soto (4-0) on Monday while Manhattan (1-1) will host Topeka High on Tuesday.