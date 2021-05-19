The hats came off first. Then the mitts. And after disposing of each like the bouquet at a wedding, Manhattan’s baseball team stacked bodies in blue and white uniforms on the infield grass.
At the bottom was Kyler Horsman, the sophomore who pitched the final five innings of the Indians’ 11-7 win over Topeka in Tuesday’s Class 6A regional title game at Norvell Field. As the pyramid’s base, Horsman ate more cleat and smelled more sweat than any of his teammates. He also had the least warning when right fielder Marccus Wallace topped the pile with a sprinting-start belly flop.
Nothing hurt, smelled or tasted bad after the Indians secured their first state birth since 2017, however. The odors, bruises and flavors were all part of a celebration. And perhaps no one earned more praise than Horsman, who allowed two runs on four hits while striking out eight.
“This is special,” Horsman said. “It’s really fun to be around these guys and play the game that all of us love. This means a lot to all of us.”
With no outs in the third, the game the Indians (18-4) held so dear was slipping from their grasp. Cade Perkins, rusty after Manhattan’s eight-run second inning, allowed three runs and loaded the bases, which forced Manhattan manager Don Hess to pull from his bullpen earlier than anticipated.
Hess chose Horsman, a junior varsity pitcher months earlier, for the job. And though Horsman couldn’t exit the inning with an entirely clean slate — the Trojans plated four more runs (two charged to Perkins) in the inning — he recorded three outs in five batters.
Once Horsman cleared the base paths, he mostly kept them that way. Topeka (15-7) managed just five more baserunners during the final four innings, and none of them scored.
“Once he was able to calm down, he was marvelous,” Hess said. “I think he got better and better as he went on.”
The Trojans’ hitters never solved Horsman’s biting curveball, the pitch he used to free himself from trouble in the sixth. Topeka notched two singles against him with no outs, but Horsman struck out the next three batters to end the inning. He threw his curveball to punctuate two.
The Manhattan hitters couldn’t blame their counterparts. Back when Horsman pitched for the JV squad, the Indians whiffed in practice just like Topeka did in the regional final. Senior Dayne Aschenbrenner said Horsman’s breaking ball yielded outs “all the time” during intrasquad scrimmages.
“It’s wicked,” Aschenbrenner said. “It’s absolutely wicked. That’s why he’s out there.”
Aschenbrenner tied Perkins for the team lead with two RBIs during the regional final. Horsman, Ian Luce, Braden Dinkel, Jaxon Vikander and Keenan Schartz added one apiece.
The six walks Topeka issued helped greatly, though. And the Indians returned the favor by walking eight Trojans. After coaching a game that featured 18 runs on one extra-base hit, Hess noticed a conspicuous theme.
“I learned its all about pitching,” he said. “It’s truly about pitching. You’ve got to throw the ball over the plate.”
Game 1
That lesson also rang true during the Indians’ 8-2 win over Hutchinson in the semifinal earlier Tuesday, when Aschenbrenner allowed two runs on three this and three walks through 6 2/3 innings.
He allowed a baserunner in all but one of the innings he pitched, but they never advanced far. After walking one batter and plunking another in the second, Aschenbrenner struck out Nolyn Cunningham looking to end the inning. And while Bradyn Rodriguez cut Manhattan’s lead to 3-1 when he drove in Carter Booe in the fourth inning, he only advanced to second before Aschenbrenner induced two ground-ball outs to end the inning.
Aschenbrenner didn’t think he pitched well against the Salthawks, but he didn’t let that stop him from pitching effectively.
“I just kept coming, I guess,” Aschenbrenner said. “You’ve just got to let (mistakes) go.”
Manhattan’s offense took the pressure off Aschenbrenner by manufacturing its own runs in Game 1. The Indians scored eight runs off 13 hits and just one walk against Hutchinson, and wasted no time getting started.
Luce plated Aschenbrenner with an RBI single in the first. And one batter later, he scored on a throwing error that occurred while he was stealing third.
The top of the Indians’ lineup proved fruitful all game. Aschenbrenner, Luce, Dinkel and Perkins all finished with an RBI and a run scored. Aschenbrenner, Dinkel and Perkins each finished 2-for-4.
PJ Hughes and Tylar Pere went 2-for-3 against the Salthawks, and Pere added two RBI singles while catching Aschenbrenner.
The Indians will need similar performances if they plan to advance in the state tournament, which begins May 27 in Fort Scott.
But they’ll need the pitching more.
They’ll need Aschenbrenner to allow fewer baserunners, they’ll need Horsman (and others) in relief and they’ll need Perkins to rebound from his difficult outing (“I’m truly not worried about him,” Hess said. “He’s an ace for a reason.”).
Before they worry about what’s next, however, Hess encouraged his players to enjoy their accomplishment. And after the Topeka win, the Indians obliged.
Pere carried Horsman along the third-baseline; several players spilled into the stands to hug family members; and afterward, the team reconvened in Marccus Wallace’s “shop,” where Wallace works on old cars.
The Indians chose that venue because they didn’t want to bother their parents (the Wallaces can’t hear them in the shop, according to Aschenbrenner). They needed a space that would allow them to celebrate their title properly.
“This is an awesome feeling,” Aschenbrenner said. “Winning playoff games in any sport is the best feeling in the world.”
RESULTS
Game 1
MHS 8, Hutchinson 2
Hutchinson 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 — 2
Manhattan 2 0 0 2 1 3 X — 8
WP — Aschenbrenner
LP — Turner
2B — Manhattan: Perkins, Dinkel, Cavender, Hughes
Game 2
MHS 11, Topeka 7
Topeka 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 — 7
Manhattan 0 8 0 0 2 1 X — 11
WP — Perkins
LP — Colombo