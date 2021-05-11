At their mothers’ behest, Manhattan baseball’s senior sextet congregated behind the “Seniors 2021” sign at Norvell Field and withstood an onslaught of iPhone photography.
In front of them stood their families, working zoom functions, asking for eye contact and alternating between portrait and landscape photo orientations.
“How many Facebook posts (will there be)?” senior outfielder Brett Wilcoxson asked.
At least a few.
And why not? Wilcoxson, Dayne Aschenbrenner, Jaden Moon, Reece Fairchild, Marccus Wallace and Mason Henry only get one senior night, after all. Once the Indians swept Topeka West during Tuesday’s doubleheader, their parents couldn’t let them leave without capturing the memory.
“Today was fun,” Aschenbrenner said after Manhattan’s 9-5 win over the Chargers in Game 2. “We didn’t play our best baseball, but it’s always a good day when you get two wins.”
Aschenbrenner’s classmates played a vital role in the Indians’ (16-3) Game 2 win. Moon, who replaced starting pitcher Ian Bluemel with the bases loaded in the fifth inning, allowed just one earned run (three inherited runners scored after Moon entered) while pitching the game’s final 2 2/3 innings.
Fairchild, who entered in left field that same inning, drove the first pitch he saw to left field for a single that scored Keenan Schartz and extended Manhattan’s lead to 7-5.
Neither spot-relief senior has seen abundant playing time this season. But on senior day — their day — both Moon and Fairchild helped Manhattan close out the Chargers (4-16).
“The fact that they’re seniors and they got to have big moments out there is really nice,” Manhattan head coach Don Hess said. “It was a good opportunity for them, and they responded like you would hope your seniors would.”
Bluemel responded the same way during his first career varsity start. He allowed four earned runs in 4 1/3 innings, but all four of those came during his shaky fifth. Before then, the sophomore didn’t allow a hit or a run for four innings. And while he issued four of his six walks during that time frame, he still impressed his coach.
Considering Bluemel’s lack of experience, Hess considered his starter’s first four innings a “best-case scenario.”
“They weren’t hitting him,” Hess said. “There’s some things like tempo and consistency that he’s going to need to work on, but it’s tough to walk into this situation and be at your best when you haven’t been on the varsity field all year.”
Game 1
The Indians began senior day by once again handing the ball to a sophomore pitcher. And Tyler Gagnon, who pitched all four innings of Manhattan’s 15-0 win over Topeka West, delivered a stress-free performance to start the day right.
Gagnon allowed two hits and one walk in the run-rule win. He also struck out five batters while expending only 56 pitches, reminding the Chargers that the Indians’ pitching staff can overwhelm even on a day when top starters Aschenbrenner and Cade Perkins aren’t available.
“(Our rotation) is getting deeper every week, it feels like,” Aschenbrenner said. “Every week, another guy steps up and shows he can make a long appearance, hold people off the bases and hold people off the scoreboard.”
Aschenbrenner, who finished 2-for-3 with an RBI in Game 1, almost always starts Game 1 of an important series when available. And Perkins, who went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs while scoring the game-winning run, usually will start the next game.
But to get through playoff series in Class 6A, Hess said, the Indians probably will need three, sometimes four pitchers. In Gagnon and fellow sophomore Kyler Horsman, who allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings during Manhattan’s semifinal win over Great Bend in last weekend’s Hays Tournament, the Indians have found two more trustworthy arms.
“We feel like we have some guys we can count on, which is all you can ever ask for,” Hess said. “Those guys gained some valuable experience (this week), and we’re very optimistic about the future.”
While Hess’s young hurlers shined Tuesday, Topeka West reminded the Indians how frustrating life can be without a deep rotation. The Chargers walked seven batters and plunked five more during their Game 1 loss.
Spotted that many baserunners, the Indians didn’t need many hits to push runs home. Perkins’ triple was Manhattan’s only extra-base hit of Game 1, and they still ended the game three at-bats early.
They’ll close the regular season at 4 p.m. Wednesday, when they’ll resume a postponed game against Washburn Rural at home. The Indians were tied 3-3 in the first inning when the rain forced the game to pause April 9.
They’ll try to overcome that lead Wednesday with the Centennial League title on the line. Both teams enter the game with identical 12-1 conference records.
Hess admits it’ll feel strange to play another home game after performing senior day festivities, but the Indians are thankful for the chance to compete for the league crown. And selfishly, Hess will enjoy watching his class of ’21ers play at home one more time.
After decades of coaching, Hess still hasn’t mastered bidding his players goodbye.
“The reality is that no coach wants to see their seniors go,” Hess said. “You’re never totally excited when they walk out the door. You’re happy for them, but at the same time, you wish you could hang onto them a lot longer than you do.”
Game 1
MHS 15, Topeka West 0, four innings
Topeka West 0 0 0 0 X X X — 0
Manhattan 4 5 0 6 X X X — 15
WP — Gagnon. LP — Norgaard-Petersen
3B — Manhattan: Perkins
Game 2
MHS 9, Hayden 5
Hayden 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 — 5
Manhattan 0 0 2 4 0 3 X — 9
WP — Bluemel. LP — Speaker
2B — Topeka West: Xaiver Alexander