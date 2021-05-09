After 12 straight wins, the Manhattan baseball team finally cooled off in the championship game of last week’s Hays Tournament at Hays High School.
The Indians lost 9-0 to the hosts from Hays in the title game. They stranded nine runners on seven hits, and Hays turned a 3-0 lead into an 8-0 lead with a five-run sixth inning.
Braden Dinkel finished 2-for-4 at the plate. Coy Cavender allowed six runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. Tylar Pere allowed three more runs on two hits in 1 2/3 innings.
Manhattan beat Great Bend 6-2 to advance to the title game. The Indians capitalized on three Panther errors and three hits from Dinkel to support Kyler Horsman, who allowed two runs on five hits and six walks in 5 1/3 innings.
Horsman struck out five batters, and Tyler Gagnon sealed the win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief.
Jack Campbell finished 2-for-3 at the plate. Ian Luce had an RBI double.
The Indians scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning during their 3-2 win over Wichita-Life Preparatory Academy. PJ Hughes drove in Cade Perkins and Dinkel with a single after Perkins plated Dayne Aschenbrenner one batter earlier.
Perkins also pitched six innings, allowing just two runs and striking out 10 batters. Pere earned the save by striking out the side in the seventh.
Manhattan began the tournament with an 8-6 win over Hays.
Trailing 4-2 in the fifth, Manhattan scored four runs in the top of the fifth. Ian Luce finished 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Hughes did the same.
Braden Dinkel, Marccus Wallace and Coy Cavender each finished 2-for-4 with one RBI.
Luce was the winning pitcher. He allowed two runs on no hits and seven walks in 3 1/3 innings. He replaced Aschenbrenner, who allowed four runs on six hits 3 1/3 innings, and Gagnon recorded the final out after Luce allowed two runs in the seventh.
Manhattan will host Topeka West at 4 p.m. Tuesday in its final home series of the regular season.