08262023-mer-spt-lucasaslin-1
Manhattan High defensive coordinator Lucas Aslin prepares for a scrimmage Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Bishop Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

There’s a new man leading Manhattan High football’s defense this year.

Lucas Aslin, who most recently served as the Indians’ junior varsity head coach and varsity defensive backs coach, has taken over as defensive coordinator after the departure of Adam O’Neill for a job closer to home. For Aslin, this job is as close to home as he can get, as he was the Indians’ starting quarterback in 1994 under then-head coach Lew Lane.

10222022-mer-spt-mhsfb-23
Manhattan High defensive lineman Logan Stevens wraps up Wichita Northwest running back LJ Phillips during the Indians’ 56-28 victory over the Grizzlies on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Bishop Stadium.
11192022-mer-spt-mhsfb-11
Manhattan High defensive back Elijah McFadden tackles Derby quarterback Braxton Clark during their sub-state game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Bishop Stadium. The Indians beat the Panthers, 28-23.