There’s a new man leading Manhattan High football’s defense this year.
Lucas Aslin, who most recently served as the Indians’ junior varsity head coach and varsity defensive backs coach, has taken over as defensive coordinator after the departure of Adam O’Neill for a job closer to home. For Aslin, this job is as close to home as he can get, as he was the Indians’ starting quarterback in 1994 under then-head coach Lew Lane.
Before coming back to Manhattan — where his parents and two brothers still live — three years ago, Aslin built up a wealth of coaching experience in various capacities. This won’t be his first defensive coordinator post, and he’s also been the head coach at several stops, including Derby, Bonner Springs and Garden City Community College.
But there is something special about the Little Apple.
“I’ve always wanted to come back here at some point, spend some more time with my parents,” Aslin said. “It just so happened I got to be able to coach. … I’m just very excited to have the chance to come up here and help out any way I can to make the Indians a quality program.”
Manhattan head coach Joe Schartz said he picked Aslin to replace O’Neill because of his impressive resume, notable football acumen and work ethic.
The fact that Aslin knows what it’s like to be a head coach was an added bonus.
“That’s invaluable to me,” Schartz said. “Lucas, him being a head coach before, he knows what I need. I don’t even have to tell him. He just takes care of business.”
When Aslin first arrived in Manhattan, he found he and O’Neill had much in common regarding their approaches to defense. In fact, schematically, Aslin and O’Neill were so alike that Aslin hasn’t had to make dramatic alterations to the Indians’ defensive structure and identity.
The vast majority of changes were to his own terminology so as to bring it into alignment with what his players are used to. Any other modifications are primarily to play to the strengths of his personnel.
As a coach, Aslin said he’s “intense” and “vocal,” but he’s “a positive guy by nature” and focuses on praising effort.
“He’s a great coach,” said senior linebacker Tyler Durtschi. “We’ve known him since he’s been here. … He hasn’t really changed much. The defense continues to stay the same.”
“O’Neill was a great defensive coordinator,” added senior defensive lineman Logan Stevens. “He helped us out a lot. I think he was a huge role in our championship season last year and the success. But Aslin was with us just as much. We’re all familiar with Aslin, and he’s good with us. We have a good relationship. I think he picked up a lot while he was here; he knows our team. I think he’s doing a great job. We all like him a lot.”
Aside from being a Manhattan High alumnus, Aslin is also the parent of an Indians player. His son, Carter, will be Manhattan’s starting quarterback this season, and he said it’s a strange dynamic when he’s coaching his defense to make plays in practice that would be to his son’s detriment.
“It’s tough in camp when you’re trying to (get players to) hit your kid,” Aslin said. “ … But once the season has started, we’re one team. I get to cheer for him when he’s on the field, and I’m sure he’ll cheer for us when we’re on defense.”
The Indians will have back six starters from last year’s stringent defense this year. As such, both Schartz and Aslin said the defense will be a strength of the team, particularly early in the season.
“Defense, a lot of times, is ahead of offense early in seasons because defense is a lot more effort-based and aggression, as offense would be scheme and terminology,” Aslin said. “So we feel like we need to do a good job early in the season for the team, put us in good situations and let our offense grow and develop and find what they do well.”
Here’s a look at what Manhattan will have on defense:
Defensive line
The Indians will have three seniors on its defensive front, led by returning starter Logan Stevens, who was ninth on the team last year with 37 total tackles in 11 games at defensive end.
Clayton Frehn, who made 19 tackles and took third in the heavy-weight class at state wrestling last year, will play nose tackle, and Raymond Gary-Hernandez, another state qualifier in wrestling, will also fill a spot on the line.
Schartz praised the way Gary-Hernandez has improved in the offseason.
“He’s really developed himself in the weight room,” Schartz said. “He’s gotten stronger and bigger and faster. That’s a senior up front who’s really good.”
To bolster the depth of the defensive line, Schartz said a few offensive linemen could play both ways, particularly if Manhattan faces a team with a lot of size and strength up front and a desire to run the ball downhill.
Linebacker
Two linebackers are back for the Indians in 2023, although they’ll have to replace all-state middle linebacker Jaxon Vikander along with third-leading tackler Ben Ervine.
Senior Chris Dunnigan was fifth on the team with 61 tackles, and senior Ian McNabb was eighth with 47.
Durtschi made 52 tackles as a safety last season, but Schartz said he will move to linebacker this season. Junior Colby Altevogt, who played in five games last year and made 15 tackles, will also get on the field at linebacker.
McNabb said the success of last season has given him plenty of confidence in himself, his position group, the defense and the team as a whole.
“I think we have a really good defense,” he said. “I think we’ll just keep getting better. Same with the offense. We were strong last year. We have some new kids, but I think we’ll grow as we proceed.”
Cornerback
Dre Delort and Dante Walters were lockdown cornerbacks for Manhattan in 2022, but Delort is now a member of the Kansas State football team, and Walters is playing for Coffeyville Community College.
Schartz said JJ Dunnigan, a sophomore, is “doing really well” and is “very talented” at cornerback. In fact, according to Schartz, he’s so good at snatching the ball out of the air that he may see time as a wide receiver on offense.
On the other side of the field will be senior Jonathan Wille, who had nine tackles and a pass breakup in limited time last season. Schartz said he’s “really proud” of the way Wille has developed as a player.
“He’s doing a very good job,” Schartz said. “He just continues to come out and battle. People underestimate him. He’s small, but he’s worked hard in the weight room to get stronger and do the most with what God gave him. He’s really competing hard and continuing to get better.”
Safety
With inexperience at cornerback, the safety position will be the lynchpin of Manhattan’s defensive backfield. Fortunately for the Indians, seniors Max Stanard and Elijah McFadden are returning after successful junior campaigns.
Stanard was second on the team last year with 93 total tackles. He added three interceptions and 11 pass breakups as well as four punt-return touchdowns and a pick-six.
McFadden had 64 total tackles, which was good for fourth on the squad, to go with three pass breakups, two interceptions, two sacks and a forced fumble.
Schartz said he’ll need his safeties to “carry us through” early and help the new cornerbacks get acclimated to varsity football.
“If they weren’t there, we’d be in big trouble,” Schartz said of the safeties. “But they’re so comfortable and have so much experience that I’m confident that they’re going to be able to help those corners develop as the season goes on.”