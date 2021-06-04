There will be a change at the top of the Valley Heights High School football program — but the last name will remain the same.
Tony Trimble, who has led the Mustangs since 2005, is leaving the school for a job in Hutchinson. His son, Cody Trimble, will be the new head football coach. Kansas Pregame first reported the news Friday morning.
Tony Trimble ends his 16-year tenure in Blue Rapids with an 80-66 overall record. He's the winningest head coach in school history — dating back to 1966 — per the Kansas High School Football History website. Trimble finished at .500 or better 10 times and made the playoffs on nine occasions; Valley Heights earned four postseason berths in the last five years (2016-20). The Mustangs have posted five consecutive winning seasons, starting with the 2016 campaign.
They went 7-2 last season — but 7-1 on the field. Valley Heights forfeited its playoff game against Northeast-Arma because of coronavirus issues within the Mustangs’ program. After its lone on-field loss to Centralia on Sept. 25, Valley Heights capped the 2020 regular season on a four-game winning streak, rolling to victories over Wabaunsee (58-0), Troy (80-7), Jackson Heights (56-15) and Northern Heights (76-0).
In that regard, the Mustangs ended Trimble’s time at the helm on a high note, outscoring its foes by a combined score of 270-22 in that four-game span.