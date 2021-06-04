Centralia head coach Larry Glatzak and Valley Heights head coach Tony Trimble talk

In this file photo from 2019, Centralia head coach Larry Glatzak (left) and Valley Heights head coach Tony Trimble (right) talk to one another after the game. Trimble, who has been Valley Heights' head coach since 2005, is taking a job in Hutchinson. His son, Cody Trimble, will be the school's new head football coach.

 Staff photo by Nickolas Oatley

There will be a change at the top of the Valley Heights High School football program — but the last name will remain the same.

Tony Trimble, who has led the Mustangs since 2005, is leaving the school for a job in Hutchinson. His son, Cody Trimble, will be the new head football coach. Kansas Pregame first reported the news Friday morning.

Tony Trimble ends his 16-year tenure in Blue Rapids with an 80-66 overall record. He's the winningest head coach in school history — dating back to 1966 — per the Kansas High School Football History website. Trimble finished at .500 or better 10 times and made the playoffs on nine occasions; Valley Heights earned four postseason berths in the last five years (2016-20). The Mustangs have posted five consecutive winning seasons, starting with the 2016 campaign.

They went 7-2 last season — but 7-1 on the field. Valley Heights forfeited its playoff game against Northeast-Arma because of coronavirus issues within the Mustangs’ program. After its lone on-field loss to Centralia on Sept. 25, Valley Heights capped the 2020 regular season on a four-game winning streak, rolling to victories over Wabaunsee (58-0), Troy (80-7), Jackson Heights (56-15) and Northern Heights (76-0).

In that regard, the Mustangs ended Trimble’s time at the helm on a high note, outscoring its foes by a combined score of 270-22 in that four-game span.