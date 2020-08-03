Charlie Haney represented Manhattan well over the weekend at the 2020 U.S. Kids Golf World Championships at Legacy Golf Links in Pinehurst, North Carolina. The 10-year old golfer placed 32nd out of 109 participants by shooting +10 during the three-round tournament.
Haney was the only participant in the tournament hailing from Kansas. He qualified for the field by winning the 2019 U.S. Kids Golf Fall Tour Series in Wichita.
Haney got off to a quick start, shooting -1 to move into a tie for 11th place. He made five birdies on the day, three of which came in the last four holes.
It was his first round under par in a world championships setting.
However, Haney was unable to keep his streak going in the second round, shooting +9 after being at even par through the first 10 holes. The score dropped him to 42nd in the field.
Haney was much steadier on the final day, shooting +2 to move up to 32nd. Oklahoma City's Chase Hughes won the tournament, shooting -12 overall. He shot -9 in the final round without recording a score over par.
This was the fourth world championships event Haney has played in. He played his first championships event in the 7-year old bracket, finishing 26th. He finished 29th in the 8-year old group and 37th in the 9-year old tournament prior to this year's performance.