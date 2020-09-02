Manhattan High and Valley Heights are ranked in both the Kpreps.com and Catch It Kansas preseason football polls heading into Week 1 of the 2020 season.
The Mustangs are Catch It Kansas’ preseason No. 1 in Class 1A. That’s slightly higher than their Kpreps spot, where they come in at No. 4, following No. 1 Centralia, No. 2 Smith Center and No. 3 Conway Springs. The Mustangs finished the 2019 season at 7-3. No. 5 Olpe rounded Kpreps.com’s 1A top five.
Manhattan is ranked No. 4 in the 6A classification in both polls after finishing 9-2 in 2019. The Indians slot in behind No. 1 Derby, No. 2 Blue Valley (Stilwell) and No. 3 Lawrence. No. 5 Olathe North rounded out Kpreps.com’s top five, which is as far as the site’s rankings extended. Catch It Kansas put Junction City at No. 6 in 6A.
Riley County came in at No. 10 in Catch It Kansas’ Class 3A rankings, while the Falcons were in the “Others Considered” category for Kpreps. This is Riley County’s first season in 3A. Frankfort was No. 8 in Catch It Kansas’ 8-Man Division II poll, and like Riley County, landed in the “Others Considered” for Kpreps.