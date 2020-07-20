TOPEKA — Garrett Harmison walked onto the turf at Hummer Sports Park for what was the final game of his football career Friday night looking calm as could be.
The Riley County product, who will be playing basketball at Manhattan Christian College, suited up for the West All-Stars in the Kansas Shrine Bowl. After not getting a chance to play in the first quarter, Harmison took over at quarterback with his team down 3-0 and looking sluggish on offense.
However, as soon as Harmison threw his first pass, a 7-yard completion to Goddard’s Kaeden Hoefer, the West’s entire vibe appeared to change. Harmison was dicing up the East All-Stars’ defense, completing passes at all levels of the field with poise.
Despite his outward bravado, Harmison said he was trying to hold it all together in his own mind.
“I can tell you for sure I was not calm and easy on the inside,” Harmison said. “I was just trying to get the ball into the playmakers’ hands and let them do the work. We have really good receivers and a great line. I was just doing my job.”
Harmison and the West picked their way down the field, with the 83-yard drive eventually culminating in a touchdown courtesy of a 1-yard rush from Norton Community’s Kade Melvin. Harmison completed 6 of 7 passes for 73 yards on the drive.
“Harmison is a quiet kid,” West head coach Tommy Beason said. “He’s not flamboyant, not showy. We’ve got guys on this team that never stop talking and he just flew under the radar all week. Then all of a sudden, he turns around in the game and he has ice water in his veins and is making plays.”
Harmison wasn’t done there. He finished the game as the West’s leading passer, completing 7 of 9 passes for 90 yards as the West won the game 14-9.
For Harmison, it was an easy decision to come back for one more football game despite having his future secured in basketball. It offered one last shot on the gridiron before settling in for a college career on the hardwood.
“It’s not just football, it’s a bigger purpose, this game is,” Harmison said. “It’s a good way to make new friends. This game is a family experience.”
It didn’t hurt that he finished his career with a win, either.
“It’s still huge for me and the team,” Harmison said. “It’s a lot of competition. ... Why not win if you can?”
Tyce Hoover uses physicality in West’s win
Tyce Hoover’s assignment had been talking trash to him all game. Now, it was time for payback.
Hoover, the former Manhattan High star who will continue his football career at Butler Community College, was lined up at H-back for the West All-Stars as they set up at the East All-Star’s 1-yard line on fourth down. Hoover eyed the East’s Abe Siebenmorgen, the rusher he was assigned to block on the West’s quarterback sneak.
Hoover met Siebenmorgen at the line of scrimmage, driving him backward and eventually into the ground as the West’s Kade Melvin plunged into the end zone. Hoover held onto his block a little too long after the whistles blew and soon found himself staring at a yellow flag for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
“I just let him know we scored and I guess I laid on him a little too long after I pancaked him,” Hoover said. “The ref didn’t like that and neither did he.”
Hoover didn’t record any catches or yards during the West’s 14-9 win, but nevertheless was effective in the trenches. The West used Hoover any time it needed to gain a few yards on the ground, pulling him around the edge on counter runs or allowing him to plow forward along the strong side in power runs.
While Hoover knew going into Saturday's contest that he has more games lined up in his future at the college level, the opportunity to play one last time in the high school ranks was too good to pass up.
“I have a passion for the game of football,” Hoover said. “I was really excited to get back out there and compete against the best of the best in the state of Kansas.”
Taybor Vetter makes his mark late
It took a while for former Wamego star Taybor Vetter to get on the stat sheet for the East All-Stars, but when he did, he made sure to make it count.
While Vetter was one of the most active players on the field for either team in Saturday night’s Kansas Shrine Bowl — he started at wide receiver on offense, contributed on the kickoff return team and played on the punt and kickoff coverage units — the numbers didn't pop off the page. Heading into the fourth quarter, Vetter had just one catch for no gain.
But with the East squad trailing 14-9 in the closing minutes of the game, Vetter came alive. First, he snagged a pass for 13 yards to gain a first down. A few plays later, he was streaking down the sideline for a 35-yard gain.
“We needed some big plays at the time and I was able to get out there and get open,” Vetter said. “We struggled all night getting the ball off.”
Vetter, who will continue his football career at Washburn University, finished the game with four receptions for 45 yards. However, the effort was not quite enough, as the East squad fell 14-9.
Despite his team coming up short, the memories of the game are ones Vetter will cherish. With the coronavirus pandemic grinding sports to a halt, having the opportunity to return to the arena couldn’t have come soon enough.
“Honestly, I think it’s great we had the game,” Vetter said. “It’s a test that gives a lot of people hope for a football season.”