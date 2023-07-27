imagejpeg_0.jpg

Manhattan High freshman Maddie Myers tees off at the Kansas Junior Tour Championship at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course in Garden City. Myers finished first. 

 Courtesy of Kaylee Myers

Three local junior golfers competed in the Kansas Junior Tour Championship at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course in Garden City. 

Manhattan High freshman Maddie Myers, sophomore Cooper Graham and Anthony Middle School eighth-grader Charlie Haney all made the trip to southwest Kansas to square off against some of the top junior golfers around the state. 