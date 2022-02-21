TOPEKA — On Sunday afternoon, some of the best athletes in northeast Kansas had the opportunity to compete against other high school players throughout the state at Washburn Rural High School in Topeka.
785 Elite, a local developmental football program for skill position players, competed against teams from Wichita and Kansas City.
Tyler Wendland, the founder of Elite 785 and the defensive backs and special teams coordinator for Bishop Miege, has seen the program grow exponentially since it first started three years ago.
“Our first year of the program we only had one team, now three years later we have three teams,” Wendland, a Riley County grad and former K-State football walk-on said. “We have one 15 and under team and two 18 and under teams with over 70 different guys. Building relationships has been a key for us. We have a great staff that coach at different high schools with great connections.”
“This is built because of relationships with the guys and the growth has been great for us.”
One of the other coaches on the 785 Elite staff is Monte Spiller. Spiller serves as the defensive coordinator for Rock Creek High School and is a former K-State defensive back.
Spiller has been impressed with the speed of the athletes and how the kids picked up right where they left off in the fall.
“For us, it’s about us giving the kids an opportunity to see different speeds from different towns around the state,” Spiller said. “It’s all about getting better. The quarterbacks here benefit from the program quite a bit. They get to see different coverages, different athletes and they are forced to make quick decisions against some really great defenders.”
“For me as a coach, I enjoy working with the kids and seeing them grow from this program.”
785 Elite has a competitive schedule coming up.
The Washburn Jamboree on Sunday opened up the 7-on-7 season. The team will compete in eight more events coming up this spring.
“Doing a jamboree like this is a good way for us to get some good reps in,” Wendland said. “We are going to see some great competition this spring. Today gives us that opportunity for us to fine-tune some things.”
Wamego junior standout quarterback Hayden Oviatt is one of the many athletes on the 785 Elite’s squad. Oviatt’s grateful that the camp has given him a space to perfect his craft against other competitors.
“The guys that I’m playing with today are giving 100 percent on each rep which has helped me look quickly for my targets,” Oviatt said. “I think, passing-wise, I need to work on my consistency as a quarterback. I need to work on being able to make the tough throws and I think this spring will help me out.”
Wabaunsee sophomore running back Zach Frank believes that this program will be able to open opportunities for him in the present and the future.
“I play at a 1A high school (Wabaunsee) for football, so being out here going up against 5A and 6A competition is huge for me,” Frank said. “In 1A football, the speed isn’t quite the same and the intensity isn’t the same as it is here. The program (785 Elite) makes everything easier once the season comes around.”
Rock Creek junior athlete Yanci Spiller feels like he can truly thrive in the competitive 7-on-7 environment.
“Seeing other people in this type of competition is good for everyone,” said Yanci Spiller. “Offensively and defensively we are getting some great reps in and for me that’s important.
785 Elite continue their campaign on Feb. 26 at the “Sooner7 Classic” in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Sooner7 Classic will showcase athletes from Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and more.
Other area players competing for 785 Elite include: Trey Harmison, Riley County; Korin Koenig, Riley County; Tate Deever, Wabaunsee; Trevor Christensen, Rock Creek; Daegen Vinduska, Rock Creek; Trenton Schwerdt; Blue Valley-Randolph; Hunter Prockish, Rock Creek; Jaydon Winans, Rock Creek; Vinny Smith; Manhattan; EJ Whitfield, Manhattan; Eli Harmison, Riley County; Ja’Marcus Vornes, Manhattan; Tristan Meyer, Rock Creek and Ezra Spiller, Rock Creek.