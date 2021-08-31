The Wabaunsee football program and head coach Jess Rutledge are ready to make some history.
Last season, the Chargers won their first playoff game in a generation. Wabaunsee returns nearly everyone off last year’s 4-6 team, and for its next trick, it looks to conquer another historical demon: achieving the program’s first winning season since 1997, when it went 6-3.
“I’ve constantly told them, ever since I got the head coaching job, that we can be winners here,” Rutledge said. “And huge credit to the kids, because they could have looked at me and said, ‘Yeah, sure, OK.’ But they bought in. You know, it’s been a process and it hasn’t always been pretty, but now, in Year 4, the stars are aligned.”
Nothing is preordained though, even if, on paper, it’s easy to project big things are in store this fall. The Chargers return nine starters on offense and seven on defense. Included in that number are Wabaunsee’s entire offensive line, one of the top quarterbacks in the state and two of the top-five leading tacklers from last year. Games aren’t played on paper, but for the Charger faithful who have long waited for these types of circumstances, it’s easy to hope.
“Nobody’s going to hand anything to us,” Rutledge said. “The most dangerous word in the English language is ‘potential.’ ... Absolutely we can have a winning record for the first time in almost 25 years. That’s huge. That’s absolutely huge. People will remember that for years. And what makes me happy about that is so many of these boys have worked so hard to change the perception of Wabaunsee football, and they deserve that. But we’ve got to go out and we got to make it happen. It’s not going to happen for us.”
One of the biggest reasons for the high expectations this fall is senior quarterback Cade Oliver, who already has garnered preseason praise throughout the state and interest from multiple colleges in the area after last season’s aerial display, when he threw for 2,083 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Oliver has been a starter the past three years, and that experience, added in with his talent, makes him a force to be reckoned with heading into this season.
“You can’t replace starts, especially at quarterback, and the guy has started 28 games,” Rutledge said. “Coming into a senior year, how many other kids can say that? He’s a good, very heady kid — a little bit on the quieter side, (but) level headed and a hard, hard worker. He helps the other guys and he’s just kind of a rock on the field. He’s able to keep things calm and composed. He’s just a tough kid. He’s a great leader for us on offense, and he’s going to play some free safety for us this year, too, which is great because he looks really good there. He’s going to be a guy we lean on a lot on both sides of the ball.”
The biggest departure for the Charges from last season was the loss of wide receivers Tyler Lohmeyer and Dalton Schultz. However, Rutledge is confident that senior Brayden Meseke and sophomore Eli Oliver (Cade’s younger brother and the team’s leading returning receiver from 2020) will be able to fill the void left by the senior duo.
“That brother-to-brother connection is really good,” Rutledge said. “They’ve really been working on that in the offseason. Meseke is another guy who has started an awful lot. Even from his freshman year — he’s been kind of hampered by injuries the last couple years, but just like a lot of these other guys, he’s just gotten stronger and has stayed healthy thus far. He’s got absolutely great speed, and we’re really looking for him to be a big key target, too. Junior Logan Clark really shot up, and he’s over 6 feet now and starting to fill out. He’s really, really grown as a wide receiver. So he’s going to be getting a lot of varsity snaps, too. So all three of those guys are going to be really solid targets.”
Defensively, both Olivers and Meseke will return to the defensive backfield, but arguably the defense’s top returner is at linebacker. Tate Deever stepped into Wabaunsee’s middle linebacker spot as a freshman last year and excelled, recording a team-high 75 tackles. Heading into this season, Rutledge expects even better things out of Deever, who has become bigger, faster and smarter over the summer.
“He’s a big kid,” Rutledge said. “Last year he was about 5-foot-10, about 195 (pounds). He’s closing in on 6 (feet) now and he’s about 205. He’s another kid who from Day 1 of summer strength and conditioning, he came in and was one of the first kids there and just worked his butt off. He is a tough, tough kid. He’s got a level head and an amazing work ethic. He just dedicates himself to the game. We’ve already talked about a sophomore slump, but he is working even harder (to avoid that).”
Junior Maverick Havenstein, who was third on the team in tackles last year with 72, also returns to anchor both the offensive and defensive line.
The Chargers quest for a winning season begins Friday, when they open their season at Mission Valley.